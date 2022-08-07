Cryptocurrency Price Today: Bitcoin Flat at $30,000, Ether, Cardano Track Losses; See List – News18

Ads

By: Swastika Das Sharma

News18.com

Last Updated: June 10, 2022, 14:52 IST

Bitcoin continues to hold $30,000-level ahead of investors waiting for the key inflation data

Cryptocurrency Price Today: The global cryptocurrency market on Friday, June 10, remained largely flat as Bitcoin, Ethereum and other major crypto coins did not see much movement over the day. The stock market situation, with all its results, did not have much of an effect on the crypto market as it did not register much gains and remained on the bearish side. The global cryptocurrency market was standing at $1.24 trillion, down by 0.83 per cent over the past 24 hours, data showed, as the situation remained more on the negative side.

“We are seeing frequent short-term surges in volatility as market participants are trading within in a tight range because they are unsure of how the crypto market would react to macro-economic conditions. While long-term holders are doubling down on their BTC investments, retail investors still remain risk-averse in the current market,” said Darshan Bathija, CEO and co founder of Vauld.

After a few days of remaining choppy and falling below the $30,000 mark consistently Bitcoin on Friday again stayed stationed at the $30,000 levels, according to data. Bitcoin price today fell by 1.30 per cent to stand at $30,028.56 at the time of writing this article, according to data from CoinMarketCap.

“Bitcoin continues to hold $30,000-level ahead of investors waiting for the key inflation data, which will hint about what the Federal Reserve may do in September. Inflation numbers are hot and will remain hot in the new update. Rate hike expectations are likely to climb after the new report. Crypto market suffers a sell-off risk ahead over the outbreak of bad news,” said Kunal Jagdale, founder of BitsAir Exchange.

Meanwhile, Ether price today was standing at $1,788.19, falling by 1.14 per cent over the past 24 hours. “Ethereum’s recent upgrade – Ropsten testnet’s transition to Proof-of-stake on Wednesday failed to move the alt coin’s price,” said Darshan Bathija.

“Crypto tumbled on Thursday, with Bitcoin and Ethereum declining by 1.7% and 1.1% respectively as US Treasury yields rose. The decline, however, appears relatively mild compared to previous downwards marches, possibly a result of marginal seller exhaustion and a gradual easing of regulation concerns. With a significant amount of institutional capital continuing to pour into the crypto space, this can potentially be viewed as a reversal of the negative sentiment ever once so prevalent,” said the CoinDCX research team.

Here are the top 10 cryptocurrencies and their prices on June 10, 2022 ( According to data from coinmarketcap.com)

Bitcoin $30,028.56 or 1.30 per cent loss in the last 24 hours

Ethereum $1,788.19 or 1.14 per cent loss in the last 24 hours

Tether $0.9993 or 0.00 per cent loss in the last 24 hours

USD Coin $0.9999 or 0.04 per cent loss in the last 24 hours

BNB $289.36 or 0.78 per cent loss in the last 24 hours

Cardano $0.619 or 4.86 per cent loss in the last 24 hours

XRP $0.4058 or 0.57 per cent gain in the last 24 hours

Binance USD $1.00 or 0.13 per cent gain in the last 24 hours

Solana $40.01 or 1.07 per cent loss in the last 24 hours

Dogecoin $0.07907 or 1.87 per cent loss in the last 24 hours

