Amber Heard and Elon Musk threaten to sue author who detailed their sex parties – Marca English

Author Jessica Reed Kraus is speaking up agains threats from Heard and Musk

Amid the incredible backlash she’s been getting for publishing that explosive Substack account of Amber Heard and Elon Musk’s sex parties, author Jessica Reed Kraus is speaking up. She has been posting stories where threats can he read from anonymous or spam accounts. Those who talk about her lack of credibility, she is actually close with Johnny Depp’s legal team.

In a picture posted on May 28, she appears with Benjamin Chew, Depp’s lead defense attorney. He is a partner at the firm that is representing the actor, she clearly has inside information about the entire case. The Substack she only titled as Depp vs. Heard / Pt. 3: The Sex Parties, was an explosive revelation of Amber Heard’s controversial life before, during and after her relationship with Johnny Depp.

According to Kraus’ Instagram stories, she has been told that Amber Heard is absolutely terrified of this new information. So much so that she allegedly reached out to Elon Musk in order to analyze the course of action. Through her @houseinhabit Instagram account, Kraus revealed that the word on the street is that both Heard and Musk are lawyering-up for a potential lawsuit against her.

She also posted messages from the Substack team that reassured they will fight against Heard and Musk on her behalf. This platform is known for fighting against censorship and for protecting authors’ freedom of speech. But Amber Heard could end up fighting Kraus on her own for a very specific reason.

In the Substack publication about the parties, Elon Musk is not doing any incriminating stuff. In fact, he is actually another of Amber Heard’s victims. In the past, Musk has even agreed to Twitter comments where Amber Heard is compared to fictional character Harley Quinn. He at least agrees that the actress isn’t exactly mentally stable.

The only reason Elon Musk would agree to sue the author and take Heard’s side is if he is being blackmailed by Amber. If this is the case, the actress must have some deeply incriminating stuff on Musk that he can’t possibly allow to become public knowledge. Kraus’ Instagram account keeps posting stories with more details about the case, you should check it out.

