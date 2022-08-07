Cryptocurrency Price Today: Bitcoin at $23,000, BNB Biggest Gainer; Polkadot Topples Dogecoin – News18

Ads

August 05, 2022

Bitcoin prices have remained flat over the past few days

Cryptocurrency Price Today: The cryptocurrency market on Friday, August 5, remained largely flat but remained in green as major altcoins including Bitcoin, Ethereum, Solana and Dogecoin held their ground and surged slightly over the last 24 hours. The market sentiment has improved marginally over the past couple of days, aiding to the gain of the crypto market cap. The global cryptocurrency market cap surged 1.74 per cent over the past day to stand at $1.08 trillion at the time of writing this article, data showed. However, the trading volume decreased 3.71 per cent to $63.86 billion in the last 24 hours.

Bitcoin traded slightly higher on the day and held the $23,000 mark as investors’ sentiment improved over the last couple of days. Bitcoin price today at the time of writing this article was $23,162.79, up by 1.11 per cent over the past 24 hours, data retrieved from CoinMarketCap showed.

“Bitcoin maintained its position around the $23,000 level, earlier today. The BTC trading volumes have remained low, however the market sentiment has improved marginally over the last couple of days. On the daily time-frame, the BTC trend continues to move within a descending channel pattern,” said a spokesperson at the WazirX trade desk.

“In the recent weeks, the BTC price has been on an uptrend making higher lows. The next key resistance level for BTC is expected at $32,300 and the next support is expected at $19,000,” added the spokesperson.

Meanwhile, Ethereum stayed above the $1600 mark on Friday on improved sentiments. Ether price today jumped by 2.33 per cent at the time of writing in article to scale $1,655.85, showed data from CoinMarketCap. On the other hand, Polkadot regained its position in the top 10 hart, toppling Dogecoin, as it gained over 4 per cent in the last 24 hours.

“Ethereum continued to remain fairly flat against Bitcoin over the last week, bouncing between 0.070 and 0.072 levels. The daily chart for ETH-BTC had broken out of the triangle pattern over a week back and continues to re-test the upper trendline. There has not been a definite upward momentum after the pattern breakout. The next key support for ETH-BTC is expected at 0.049 and next resistance is expected at 0.078,” said the spokesperson at the WazirX trade desk.

Here are the top 10 cryptocurrencies and their prices on August 5, 2022, Friday, (According to data from coinmarketcap.com)

Bitcoin $23,162.79 or 1.11 per cent gain in the last 24 hours

Ethereum $1,655.85 or 2.33 per cent gain in the last 24 hours

Tether $1.00 or 0.01 per cent loss in the last 24 hours

USD Coin $1.00 or 0.00 per cent loss in the last 24 hours

BNB $320.13 or 6.59 per cent gain in the last 24 hours

XRP $0.373 or 0.90 per cent gain in the last 24 hours

Binance USD $1.00 or 0.01 per cent gain in the last 24 hours

Cardano $0.5092 or 1.74 per cent gain in the last 24 hours

Solana $40.07 or 3.18 per cent gain in the last 24 hours

Polkadot $8.38 or 4.09 per cent gain in the last 24 hours

