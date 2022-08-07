Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Stock Holdings Lifted by Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC – Defense World

Ads

Posted by admin on Jul 16th, 2022

Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC raised its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 11.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,239 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up about 1.5% of Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $6,227,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,477,662,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,680,864,000. Fundsmith LLP purchased a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,214,138,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Alphabet by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,292,059 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,640,190,000 after purchasing an additional 283,907 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Alphabet by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,252,792 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $32,599,789,000 after purchasing an additional 157,280 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.70% of the company’s stock.

GOOGL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $163.50 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Moffett Nathanson lowered their price objective on shares of Alphabet to $132.50 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Alphabet from $165.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Alphabet from $180.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their price target on shares of Alphabet from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $162.21.

In other news, Director Lawrence Page sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,574.16, for a total transaction of $257,416.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,527,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,266,914,548.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,335.30, for a total transaction of $1,144,297.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,160,644.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Lawrence Page sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,574.16, for a total transaction of $257,416.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,527,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,266,914,548.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,839 shares of company stock valued at $12,873,739 in the last quarter. Insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet stock opened at $2,235.55 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.47 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.85. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2,037.69 and a fifty-two week high of $3,030.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $154.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $140.84.

Shares of Alphabet are set to split on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly created shares will be issued to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $56.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.17 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.18% and a net margin of 27.57%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 110.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.



