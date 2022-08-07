Barcelona finalising sponsorship agreement with cryptocurrency company, could help with registrations – Barca Universal

Ads

Barcelona, for the third transfer window running, face problems with registering their new signings ahead of the new season.

After signing Robert Lewandowski, Raphinha, Jules Kounde, Andreas Christensen, and Franck Kessie, they have reportedly been unable to keep them within the wage cap, and their efforts to register them have been rejected by La Liga.

Consequently, raising money becomes priority. Activating a fourth economic lever in the form of 24.5% of Barça Studios is an option. As is negotiating salary reductions of the heavyweights and of course, player sales.

However, it seems they are reverting to an old plan and finalising a sleeve sponsor. Mundo Deportivo report that Barcelona are finalising an agreement with cryptocurrency platform WhiteBIT.

Ferran Martinez has also relayed this, claiming that the agreement will be for nearly €20 million per season. The brand’s name will also appear on the back of the jerseys, and it is possible that they also feature on the sleeve of the women’s team jerseys.

Beko was Barça’s sleeve sponsor during the last season, but Joan Laporta and co. failed to find an alternative after their contract expired in the summer.

There were reports stating that the board was unsure about dealing with a blockchain company, but it seems there options are limited.

