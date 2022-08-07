Downgrade iOS 16 beta to iOS 15 on iPhone and iPad [Tutorial] – Wccftech

Ads

Here’s how you can downgrade iOS 16 and iPadOS 16 beta to iOS 15 and iPadOS 15 on iPhone and iPad, respectively

While beta software is always ‘fun’ to test out, new and exciting features in every corner, but it can be tricky as well. See, the thing is, beta software is not meant to be used on a daily basis. It exists primarily for developers, allowing them to test out their apps and games, improve them, update them with new features when the full and final software becomes available later this year.

If you are an average user who happened to take iOS 16 or iPadOS 16 beta for a spin, then you are probably reading this because the bugs and issues are slightly unbearable and maybe even getting out of hand. All you need to do is downgrade iOS 16 and iPadOS 16 beta back to iOS 15 and iPadOS 15 in order to bring some normality into your life.

The entire downgrade process is straightforward and basically works in the same manner as a clean installation of iOS and iPadOS. If you’ve ever performed one of those then you know what you are dealing with already.

First of all, make sure you have backed up your data using iTunes, Finder or iCloud. Once that is done, make sure you download the latest iOS 15 or iPadOS 15 IPSW compatible with your device. Choose the right one from the list below otherwise the downgrade process will fail and fall apart, forcing you to start all over again.

Tutorial

Step 1. Make sure Find My is disabled on your iPhone and iPad. You can disable it by going to Settings > Apple ID > Find My > Find My iPhone and turn off the Find My iPhone switch from here.

Step 2. Connect your iPhone or iPad to your PC or Mac using a Lightning or USB-C cable.

Step 3. Launch Finder or iTunes once the device has been detected.

Step 4. Open up device settings from Finder or iTunes and then click on the Restore iPhone button while holding down the left Shift key (Windows) or the left Option key (Mac).

Step 5. Select the iOS 15 / iPadOS 15 IPSW file you downloaded.

Step 6. Let Finder or iTunes extract the software and restore it onto your iPhone and iPad.

Step 7. Once done, you’ll see the Hello screen and you can start using your iPhone and iPad as you normally would.

While you are here, check out the following too:

Subscribe to get an everyday digest of the latest technology news in your inbox

© 2022 WCCF TECH INC. All rights reserved.<!–Switch back to old Wccftech–>

Some posts on wccftech.com may contain affiliate links. We are a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to amazon.com

© 2022 WCCF TECH INC. All rights reserved.<!–Switch back to old Wccftech–>

You need to login to use this feature.

source