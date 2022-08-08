Android 11 name – What will the new version of Android be called? – Pocketnow

Ads

Google originally scheduled an event on June 3 after canceling the Google I/O event. The company was also supposed to announce the release of Android 11 Beta on June 3 for the public. However, the event was postponed due to the ongoing tension across the United States. While we are yet to see the official release of the latest OS, here’s what Android 11 name could be.

If you are waiting to hear what dessert name Android 11 will be named after, you are in for some disappointment. Google has named Android versions after sweets like Pie, KitKat and more. However, it dropped this naming scheme with Android 9 Pie, which was the last of its kind. Last year, Google surprised us by naming Android Q as “Android 10.”

While the latest beta has a mention of “Android R,” we expect it to remain limited to the beta. We don’t see the dessert naming scheme coming back. Hence, the next version of Android will be called Android 11. That’s it. Just plain and simple Android 11.

Here’s what each Android version has been named till date:

We are already in the beta 4 of Android 11, and here’s the timeline Google has officially confirmed.

Earlier this week, Google scheduled an online event called Android 11 Beta Launch Show on June 3 for showcasing its next major Android build and also releasing the first public beta version. However, that didn’t go according to the plan and Google postponed the June 3 event indefinitely.

“We are excited to tell you more about Android 11, but now is not the time to celebrate. We are postponing the June 3rd event and beta release. We’ll be back with more on Android 11, soon,” the official Android Developers Twitter handle wrote.

Resizeable picture-in-picture windows. The Developer Preview 4 lets you resize a picture-in-picture window by simply tapping right outside one of the four corners and then dragging inward or outward.

The preview shows notification counts. You will now see a number next to the expand arrow in case if you have multiple notifications. It is easy to see how many messages you have pending to be read in the conversation.

Select button in the recent apps overview. The Developer Preview 3 revamped the recent apps overview by adding a “screenshot” and “share” button. Now, the latest Developer Preview adds another “select” button.

You can read more about the major Android 11 features here.

