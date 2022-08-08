Should You Sell Alphabet Inc Class C (GOOG) Stock Thursday? – InvestorsObserver

Ads

Alphabet Inc Class C (GOOG) stock has fallen -13.19% over the last 12 months, and the average rating from Wall Street analysts is a Strong Buy. InvestorsObserver’s proprietary ranking system, gives GOOG stock a score of 56 out of a possible 100.



That rank is influenced by a short-term technical score of 68. GOOG’s rank also includes a long-term technical score of 50.



What’s Happening with GOOG Stock Today

Alphabet Inc Class C (GOOG) stock is lower by -0.58% while the S&P 500 has fallen -0.39% as of 10:44 AM on Thursday, Aug 4. GOOG has fallen -$0.69 from the previous closing price of $118.78 on volume of 4,673,441 shares. Over the past year the S&P 500 is lower by -5.99% while GOOG has fallen -13.19%. GOOG earned $5.20 a per share in the over the last 12 months, giving it a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.74. Click Here to get the full Stock Report for Alphabet Inc Class C stock.

