Samsung Galaxy F22 Android 12 update brings One UI 4.1 Core – SamMobile – Samsung news

Ads

© 2022 SamMobile

SamMobile has affiliate and sponsored partnerships. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Last updated: May 24th, 2022 at 14:21 UTC+02:00

Samsung has finally released the Android 12 update to the Galaxy F22. The new update is rolling out in India, and it brings dozens of new features, a revamped UI design, improved privacy and security, and added accessibility features to the smartphone.

The Android 12 update for the Galaxy F22 has firmware version E225FXXU4BVD8. With this update, the One UI version on the phone has been updated to One UI Core 4.1. The update also brings the April 2022 security patch that fixes dozens of privacy and security vulnerabilities. The new update could roll out to other markets within the next few days.

If you are a Galaxy F22 user in India, you can now download and install the Android 12 update by heading over to Settings » Software update and tapping on Download and install. You can also download the firmware from our database once it becomes available and then flash it manually.

This major Android OS update brings a revamped UI design with the Color Palette feature, improved widget designs, more lock screen widgets, better Dark Mode, better AoD, a newer widget picker UI, and a more modern-looking loading animation. The styling for the quick settings UI has been improved, and the sliders are now thicker than earlier.

The South Korean firm has also added the RAM Plus feature (up to 4GB Virtual RAM). Samsung has also improved all the stock apps on the phone, including Calendar, Gallery, My Files, Samsung Internet, and Samsung Keyboard. It also added the Secure Folder feature to the Galaxy F22.

The phone now has quick setting toggles to enable/disable the camera and mic access across the system. There is a Privacy Dashboard and privacy indicators for active camera and microphone usage by any app or service. The phone also notifies you if any app accesses clipboard data.

Other new features include resizable picture-in-picture mode, enhanced Edge Panels, better search in all the stock apps, and the option to disable GOS (Game Optimization Service). The Device Care section has also received a redesign and shortcuts for diagnostic checks.



Join SamMobile’s Telegram group and subscribe to our YouTube channel to get instant news updates and in-depth reviews of Samsung devices. You can also subscribe to get updates from us on Google News and follow us on Twitter.

SamsungGalaxy F22

You might also like

Ahead of the final release of the Android 13 update by Google, Samsung is making sure that even its low-end smartphones have received the Android 12 update. The latest in line to receive the Android 12 update is the Galaxy F12, and the update is now available in India. The Android 12-based One UI 4.1 […]

While Samsung is yet to unveil its next-generation Galaxy Z series smartphones, the company has already started accepting pre-reservations for the Galaxy Z Flip 4 and the Galaxy Z Fold 4 in India. Those who pre-reserve these devices will get extra benefits and discounts. Consumers in India can pre-reserve the Galaxy Z Flip 4 or […]

Samsung seems to be on a launching spree, as we are witnessing new devices getting launched at regular intervals. Well, we are not too far away from the launch of the new-gen Galaxy Z Flip 4 and Galaxy Z Fold 4 at the Unpacked event scheduled for August 10. While we have our glued at […]

For the first time ever, Samsung has started offering the Buy Now, Pay Later payment option in India. This payment option is only applicable on high-end smartphones in the Galaxy S and Galaxy Z lineup. People in India can buy the Galaxy S22, Galaxy S22+, Galaxy S22 Ultra, Galaxy Z Flip 3, or the Galaxy […]

The Galaxy A04s has so far stood quietly in the background while the majority of recent news revolved around Samsung’s imminent Unpacked event and the upcoming foldable phones. Nevertheless, Samsung didn’t forget about the its cheaper phones such as the Galaxy A04s, and a new report has shed more light on this unreleased smartphone’s status […]

Samsung smartwatch enthusiasts in India are in for a treat. Right now, prospective buyers can acquire the 44mm Galaxy Watch 4 model for a lower price than the smaller 40mm variant, and the price gap is quite significant. Samsung India is offering the Bluetooth-only 44mm Galaxy Watch 4 for INR 12,940 ($162) instead of the […]

August 2022 security patch

Devices

Samsung Galaxy M13

SM-M135F

Samsung Galaxy M23

SM-M236B

Samsung Galaxy M33 5G

SM-M336B

Samsung Galaxy A53 5G

SM-A536B

Samsung Galaxy A73 5G

SM-A736B

Samsung Galaxy A33 5G

SM-A336B

Samsung Galaxy M53 5G

SM-M536B

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8

SM-X700

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 5G

SM-X706B

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8+

SM-X800

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8+ 5G

SM-X806U

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra

SM-X900

SamMobile Weekly Newsletter

Best picks

Social media

Reviews

© 2022 SamMobile

source