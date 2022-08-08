Vergecast: Instagram's risky week and Big Tech earnings – The Verge

Ads

The flagship podcast of infinite scrolling video

Every Wednesday and Friday, The Verge publishes our flagship podcast, The Vergecast, where our editors make sense of the week’s most important technology news. On Fridays, Verge editor-in-chief Nilay Patel, editor-at-large David Pierce, and managing editor Alex Cranz discuss the week in tech news with the reporters and editors covering the biggest stories.

The show starts with the biggest news from the week — Instagram and the controversy around the changes to its app. On our Wednesday show, we discussed Instagram head Adam Mosseri’s response to criticism of the changes and overall direction to make the app feel more like its competitor TikTok. The following day, Instagram walked back its changes, with Mosseri saying “we definitely need to take a big step back and regroup.” Today’s episode walks through the whole story.

The rest of the show focuses on the quarterly earnings of some big tech companies — Apple, Microsoft, Alphabet, Spotify, and Comcast — and what that info may mean for their future products.

Listen here or in your preferred podcast player for the full discussion.

Stories discussed in this episode:

