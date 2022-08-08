Fall of 2022 will be Apple's biggest ever, if rumors are correct – AppleInsider

Fall of 2022 will be Apple's biggest ever, if rumors are correct...

Apple’s product lineup for late 2022 will include a massive amount of product launches, it is believed, with many product lines expected to feature updated hardware.

The typical schedule for Apple’s product launches in recent years involves the company revealing the bulk of them in the fall. For 2022, it seems that the catalog update could be Apple’s biggest refresh in quite some time.

Apple is chiefly expected to hold its usual iPhone launch, the “iPhone 14” for 2022, as well as other updates around the same time. According to Mark Gurman’s “Power On” newsletter for Bloomberg, Apple’s going to be showing off a lot more than usual.

Gurman was reportedly told that Apple is saving some of its announcements specifically for fall launches. It is thought that list includes a new low-end MacBook Pro, an iMac update, the rumored Mac Pro, an update to the MacBook Air, upgraded AirPods Pro, a trio of Apple Watches, an iPad, and iPad Pro updates.

Given the breadth of the potential launches, this could see Apple holding multiple events, such as its trilogy of fall presentations for 2020.

The report also offers the possibility that the iPad and iPad Pro may arrive sooner, with the speculation that the “more significant changes” in the catalog could push Apple to shift its iPad updates to a late spring launch.

The spring event is anticipated by Gurman to feature the iPhone SE 3, an update to the iPad Air, and a potential high-end Mac launch. “I’d imagine Apple wants to bring the M1 Pro chip to another Mac in the first half of this year,” he proposes.

I hope a super powerful M2 chip arrives. I know the copycats are coming so Apple needs to be far ahead of the game.

Beats said: I hope a super powerful M2 chip arrives. I know the copycats are coming so Apple needs to be far ahead of the game. Interesting comment considering that it is based on ARM there’s already lots of copies out there and Apple is one.

Interesting comment considering that it is based on ARM there’s already lots of copies out there and Apple is one.

A man’s work is never done.

chelin said: Beats said: I hope a super powerful M2 chip arrives. I know the copycats are coming so Apple needs to be far ahead of the game. Interesting comment considering that it is based on ARM there’s already lots of copies out there and Apple is one.You take what is already out here, and I’ll take Apple’s design.

Well gee, these types of rumors anyone can do. Here’s my pretend rumor: Spring events will be larger consumer 27” iMac, low end MacBook, ipad/air, and iPhone SE – though this might actually launch with iPhone 14 in the fall. Spring will be the consumer level products. Summer and Fall events will be even larger 32” iMac Pro, MacBook pro spec bump, possible iPad Pro spec bump and a “one more thing” new Mac Pro. Summer/Fall will be the creator level products. iPhone and iPhone pro will have its own event. Apple will likely spread each of these seasonal launches out over 2-3 events. “In my dream” of course. To be honest, I’m hoping against hope for the iMac Pro in spring.

Spring events will be larger consumer 27” iMac, low end MacBook, ipad/air, and iPhone SE – though this might actually launch with iPhone 14 in the fall.

Atlas 6 Dual-Band mesh review: a beginner-friendly way to add mesh networking to your home

Updated 2022 iPad Pro models could use four-pin Smart Connectors

Apple Leather Link long term review: Still holds up after almost two years

Apple is recording the iPhone 14 & Apple Watch Series 8 event now

Updated HomePod, new HomePod mini rumored for early 2023

The cheesegrater Mac Pro is 16 year old, and still the best Mac ever made — for now

Daily deals August 7: $99 Beats Studio Buds, $849 M1 MacBook Air, $51 Netgear router, more

Reolink Go PT Plus review: Feature packed, completely wireless security camera

