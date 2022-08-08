Three states to send direct payments amid rising costs – see if you qualify – The US Sun

STATES have taken steps to send stimulus checks in an effort to combat rising inflation costs.
Pennslyvania Governor Tom Wolf is pushing legislators to pass his proposal sending $2,000 relief checks to households making under $80,000.
Pennslyvania legislators did pass a property tax refund last week allowing residents to receive a check worth 70 percent of their initial rebate.
Illinois is also attempting to help residents through the Illinois Family Relief Plan which will send rebates on income and property taxes starting in September.
Lastly, California has initiated one of the more ambitious stimulus packages, sending residents payments up to $1,050 under Governor Newsom's plan for inflation relief.
Owed stimulus payments, part four
Moreover, parents can use the IRS’ child tax credit portal to view payments on their online accounts.
But if you aren’t sure, consult with a tax professional for help, as filing with errors could lead to delays.
The deadline to file taxes penalty-free was April 18.
However, you could have gotten an extra six months until October if you requested an extension.
For more on how you can get money, check out five key documents you’ll need to earn up to $22,503 from the IRS.
Find out if you're owed stimulus payments, part three
By now, Americans should have gotten up to two important letters regarding stimulus and child tax credit payments in 2021.
The letter “6475,” relating to stimulus payments, helps determine whether or not you can claim the recovery rebate credit on your 2021 tax return.
Moreover, the letter details how to claim the money when you file.
If you haven’t received a letter or thrown it away by mistake, there are other ways you can check and see how much stimulus money you got.
You can check your bank statements from last year and see how much has been deposited or you can sign in to your online account and click on the “economic impact payment information” section on the tax records page.
Find out if you're owed stimulus payments, continued
A report published in March by the Treasury Inspector General for Tax Administration found that more than 645,000 were missing out on stimulus payments, as of mid-September.
This includes the following, along with the number of people in each group who failed to get their payments:
If you fit in these categories or believe you are entitled to more stimulus money – there’s an easy way to check.
Find out if you're owed stimulus payments
Americans might not know that they are still due another stimulus check – but luckily there’s a simple way to find out.
This would apply to the latest round of stimulus checks worth up to $1,400.
Qualifying Americans get the maximum payment as long as their income is $75,000 and below, or $150,000 for couples.
Past those thresholds, the $1,400 check starts to phase out and it's then capped out at $80,000 and $160,000 respectively.
As of December 2021, the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) had issued more than 175million third-round stimulus checks.
While most Americans have received their third stimulus payments, there are a few groups that may still be owed money.
Alabama has yet to address tax relief
Although many states have taken rising inflation rates into their own hands, Alabama has yet to address tax relief.
The Republican supermajority Legislature has neglected rebates and tax reform in the regular sessions, Governing reports.
Senior director at the Alabama Policy Institute stated, “We are lagging behind many of our neighbors in that regard.”
Harvard study shows stimulus may lead to inflation
A study conducted by Harvard and the University of Exeter suggested pandemic stimulus may not have helped lower-income Americans and instead contributed to inflation, according to the Wall Street Journal.
A randomized trial conducted from July 2020 to May 2021 showed one-time payments led to increased spending for only a few weeks, the outlet reported.
These payments allowed people to spend more for a short period of time which can lead to inflation.
UBI extended in CA town
Mountain View, California, recently received a $100,000 grant to continue its Universal Basic Income program, according to Mountain View Voice.
The program provides “extremely low-income” residents with incomes 30 percent below the median for the area with $500 monthly cash payments for at least one year.
166 families with at least one child under 18 will be chosen in a lottery this summer to receive UBI funds.
The Mountain View City Council will allocate $1.3 million in American Rescue Plan Act funds toward the program in its 2022-23 budget.
Gas proposal would send hundreds to low-income families
“At $120 per barrel of oil, the levy would raise approximately $45billion per year,” Khanna told USA Today.
“At that price, single filers would receive approximately $240 each year and joint filers would receive roughly $360 each year.”
“If they avoid the tax, that’s less relief for the American public, but that means that their price will come down.”
However, Khanna said that the Democratic pair hasn’t gotten Republican representatives on board yet.
Florida’s formerly incarcerated to get funds
A new program in Florida will see over 100 people get monthly payments.
It’s called Just Income GNV.
At least 115 formerly incarcerated people will receive $1,000 for the first month, followed by $600 a month for 11 months.
What is the ‘Great Resignation?’
Policy analysts have dubbed the recent labor shortage the “Great Resignation.”
Many attribute this shortage to Americans not wanting to work due to stimulus money, however, political analyst Peggy Noonan offered another explanation.
Noonan described in a Wall Street Journal article that there are several factors to the labor shortage excluding stimulus checks that began even before the pandemic started.
Noonan argues this trend of resignation has been relevant since 2000.
St. Paul Minnesota to expand guaranteed income
The city of St. Paul, Minnesota is expanding its experimental guaranteed income program, reports the Pioneer Press.
The People’s Prosperity Guaranteed Income Pilot was launched in November of 2020, with the help of $300,000 in federal coronavirus relief grants and $1.2 million from donors.
$150 families got $150 per month for a year and a half.
Now, 333 families with young kids will get $500 per month for two years.
Florida gubernatorial candidate calls out Ron DeSantis
Candidate for Florida governor, Charlie Crist called out Ron DeSantis on Twitter for hypocrisy.
Crist slammed DeSantis for criticizing President Biden’s stimulus policy while using federal stimulus funds to send relief checks.
Credit card debt increased from last year
According to a report from the Federal Reserve Bank of New York, credit card debt is 13 percent higher this year than in the summer of 2021.
Market Place reports that is the highest increase in the past two decades.
Joelle Scally at the New York Federal Reserve stated that stimulus checks helped Americans pay off their debt which could contribute to the recent increase.
Biden Administration proposes plan for housing market
The Biden Administration has proposed a plan to use funds from the American Rescue Plan to help combat the lack of affordable housing on the market.
According to Nasdaq, the initiative would allow local governments to ease zoning restrictions and remove construction barriers to help create affordable housing.
The initiative comes at a time when Americans are struggling to rent and buy homes amidst inflation rates.
Inflation concerns weigh on back-to-school shoppers
Increased prices due to inflation have made back-to-school shopping even more stressful for parents this season.
The Associated Press reports that Walmart has noted higher prices and is warning customers to make fewer purchases, especially on clothing.
Matt Priest, CEO of Footwear Distributors & Retailers of America said that when child tax credit checks were distributed, a noticeable increase in sales occurred.
Increased prices have prompted Americans to urge lawmakers for tax credits and stimulus checks.
Iowa county to send stimulus checks
Iowa City residents expressed frustration with the city council as over 300 residents claim they were left out of stimulus checks.
According to CBS 2 Iowa, the city council is still deliberating on how to send missing payments.
Delaware residents can still receive rebates
Deleware rolled out relief rebate payments to taxpayers in May.
All residents who filed a 2021 tax return before the deadline and are over the age of 18 are eligible to receive a $300 payment.
Those who have yet to receive their check can use the State of Delaware’s online function to check the status of their payment.
August relief checks
Seven states are preparing to send stimulus checks to residents this month, NJ News reports.
Eligible residents living in the following states can prepare to receive direct payments within the coming weeks.
Economists argue stimulus checks do not cause inflation
Economists continue to debate whether or not stimulus checks are to blame for record-high inflation levels.
Vice Columnist Edward Ongwesso Jr. argues that corporate greed is to blame for inflation, not stimulus checks.
Economist Hal Singer told Ongwesso that “the largest price hikes in 2021 tended to emanate from the most concentrated industries in 2020.”
Economists and policy analysts continue to debate the relevance of stimulus checks on inflation levels.
Colorado taxpayers get dividends in August or September
Governor Jared Polis announced earlier this spring that Colorado taxpayers will receive a dividend of at least $400, KDVR/Fox 31 News reported.
The dividends are a product of the Taxpayer Bill of Rights.
Here are the key takeaways, as summarized by the outlet:
Massachusetts Lawmakers to use surplus for rebates
The Massachusetts Taxpayers Foundation is expecting a surplus of $3.6billion, WCVB Boston reports.
The surplus will allow a one-time tax refund for those earning between $38,000 and $100,000 or $150,000 for couples.
Update on Massachusetts stimulus
Mass Live has reported that the Senate approved $250 stimulus checks at the end of July.
Governor Charlie Baker has pushed for a tax relief package since January.
Single filers earning between $38,000 and $100,000 will receive a $250 rebate while joint filers earning less than $150,000 will receive a $500 rebate.
How do states differ in their current stimulus programs?
Eighteen states have instituted programs to help residents bear the burden of inflation.
Some states have opted for a direct-payment program including California, Colorado, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Idaho, and Illinois.
Other states have decided to send stimulus in the form of a tax rebate including Indiana, Maine, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, and Virginia, according to Business Insider.
New study in support of UBI
Stimulus checks opened up a door for debate over universal basic income.
UBI would take these payments and make them consistent checks, in an attempt to give Americans money to fall back on.
A new study released by CNBC News found that 19 percent of people think UBI would alleviate work frustration.
Organizations advocate for UBI
The Gerald Huff Fund For Humanity, an organization that funds Universal Basic Income projects in San Francisco took to Twitter to advocate for their cause.
The organization clarified that stimulus checks are not equivalent to UBI and that they don’t hold the power of being “consistent, month after month” payments.
The account also claimed that UBI “empowers people to plan, to invest, to grow, to pursue happiness.”
