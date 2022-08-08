Google Leaks Exciting New Pixel Smartphone – Forbes

Ads

Google has already lifted the lid on the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro but now the company has leaked a third premium Pixel smartphone, and it might be the most intriguing of them all.

Reference to the mysterious device was discovered by 9to5Google in the code of Google’s Android Open Source Project (AOSP). It features alongside mentions of the C10 ‘Cheetah’ (Pixel 7 Pro), P10 ‘Panther’ (Pixel 7), ‘Felix’ and ‘Lynx’ (the budget-friendly Pixel 7a and delayed Pixel foldable). The new device is the ‘G10’ and 9to5Google believes it may be a new flagship model.

Google Pixel 7 Pro concept render

“Yes, we are talking about what could be a potential Pixel Ultra,” explains 9to5Google’s Damien Wilde.

Breaking down the device, Wilde states that the code reveals it is running a top tier 1440 x 3120-pixel display with a 120Hz refresh rate that measures 71 x 155mm (6.7-inch diagonal) – these specs match the Pixel 7 Pro. The difference is that while the AOSP code indicates the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro will use the same Samsung display panels as last year’s models, the G10 uses a new panel made by BOE.

Furthermore, while the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro have excellent displays they aren’t as bright as the Galaxy S22 Ultra and iPhone 13 Pro Max. So sticking with them in 2022 does leave room in the lineup for Google to add a new top model.

Google Pixel 7 Pro concept render

Little else is known about this new device. The AOSP code hasn’t tied it to the second generation ‘GS201’ Tensor chip (codename Cloudripper) like Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro, which leaked this detail in earlier Android 13 beta code. While this pairing seems obvious, it does leave room for a higher clocked version of the chip (GS202?) if this is indeed an Ultra model and Google is looking to differentiate.

Ultimately, we will have to wait for more details before we know if 9to5Google’s hunch is right. But knowing Google’s tendency to leak details in Android code and with a new Android 13 beta release coming soon, my hunch is we won’t have to wait long for more.

