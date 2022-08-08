Nothing Phone (1) new update will improve battery life and quality of your pictures – Express

Ads



The Nothing Phone (1) has been out for less than a week and already fans of the snazzy Android handset have an update to download. This new update, which is Nothing OS 1.1.0, brings with it plenty of great features that your phone wouldn’t have had straight out of the box. The new patch for your Nothing Phone (1) will help your phone’s battery last longer, will help you take low light pictures that are sharper and clearer, and – if you’re lucky enough to own a Tesla electric car – will help you unlock your cars doors, turn on the AC and more with the new Tesla control feature.

This new Nothing Phone update was released on Friday, just a day after the first ever phone from Nothing – which was founded by OnePlus co-founder Carl Pei – was first released.

Speaking about the new update the official Nothing Twitter posted: “Phone (1) is already getting better. The latest version of Nothing OS is here.

“Update for enhanced ultra-wide camera clarity. Sharper low-light images. New Tesla control feature. And optimised battery life.”

The Nothing Phone (1) is a dazzling new Android handset which looks like nothing – no pun intended – you’ve ever seen before.

Channeling the translucent craze for tech seen in the 90s, the Nothing Phone (1) has a clear back which features parts that light up.

The Glyph Interface lights up to show when calls are being received and the charging status of the device.

It’s a phone that no doubt will turn heads, and you don’t need to break the bank to get one.

You can pick up the Nothing Phone (1) from as little as £22 if you purchase it with a contract from O2.

O2 is the exclusive place you can get a Nothing Phone (1) with a contract in the UK.

If you want the handset SIM-free then the handset is available from £399.

The Nothing Phone (1) comes in black or white colour schemes, as well as configurations with either 128GB or 256GB storage and 8GB worth of RAM, or 12GB worth of RAM and 256GB of storage space.

Matching wireless earbuds – known as the ear (1) buds – are available as well in either black or white colour schemes. These Nothing buds are priced at £99.

You can find full patch notes for the latest Nothing Phone (1) update below.

To update your Nothing Phone simply head to Settings and then System Update…

Phone (1) stands out from the crowd with its Glyph Interface, which flashes in unique patterns to notify you about incoming calls from select contacts or battery life. It also boasts a 120Hz high refresh-rate OLED display, 4K video recording, portrait mode and night mode photography, and fast charging.

Camera:

We reduced noise to make low-light photos sharper and clearer.

Low-light photos have improved dynamic range. That means greater contrasts between light and dark.

We balanced colours across the main and ultra-wide sensors. So your shots are just as vibrant, no matter which camera you use.

Improved image clarity of the ultra-wide camera.

Glyph lighting is now available in Portrait Mode. Turn it on to make images brighter. Any time of day.



Other improvements:

Introducing the Tesla control feature. Turn on the A/C, unlock doors, check battery status and open the trunk. All from a tap in Quick Settings on your Phone (1). First, connect to your Tesla by going to Settings>Experimental features.

Battery life goes further. We’ve optimised background apps so they don’t drain power when your Phone (1) is on standby.

We heard your feedback from the Beta Launcher. And made the Search Bar on the home screen optional.

More accurate Glyph Interface responsiveness.

Phone (1) now has the latest Android security patch (last updated July 2022).

We’ve fixed a lock-screen bug. The fingerprint unlock icon is now always visible.

Open your Phone (1) even faster with improved Face Unlock speed.

