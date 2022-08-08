New on Disney+ Hotstar: ‘She-Hulk’, ‘House of the Dragon’, ‘Lightyear’, and more – The Hindu

Ads

Here is the full list of new titles coming to the platform:

I am Groot (5 shorts) (August 10)

Baby Groot takes center stage in his very own collection of shorts, exploring his glory days growing up—and getting into trouble—among the stars. I Am Groot has five original shorts featuring several new and unusual characters. It stars everyone’s favourite little tree, Baby Groot, voiced by Vin Diesel, who voices Groot in the Guardians of the Galaxy franchise.

She-Hulk: Attorney At Law (August 17)

In Marvel Studios’ She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, Jennifer Walters (Tatiana Maslany) — an attorney specialising in superhuman-oriented legal cases — must navigate the complicated life of a single, 30-something who also happens to be a green 6-foot-7-inch superpowered hulk.

The nine-episode comedy series welcomes a host of MCU vets, including Mark Ruffalo as Smart Hulk, Tim Roth as Emil Blonsky/the Abomination, and Benedict Wong as Ginger Gonzaga, Josh Segarra, Jameela Jamil, Jon Bass and Renée Elise Goldsberry.

Marvel Studios Assembled: The Making of Ms. Marvel (August 3)

This instalment of Assembled follows actor Iman Vellani’s journey to becoming Marvel Studios’ Ms. Marvel, tracing every step in the way from from auditions and costume tests to bringing this fan favourite character to life when the cameras start rolling. It’s a coming-of-age story about a young woman, caught culturally between two worlds, making exciting discoveries, and having the time of her life. We’ll discover how Iman goes through experiences very similar to her character, Kamala, as they both become Ms. Marvel right before our eyes.

Lightyear (August 3)

A sci-fi action adventure and the definitive origin story of Buzz Lightyear, Lightyear follows the legendary Space Ranger after he’s marooned on a hostile planet 4.2 million light-years from Earth alongside his commander and their crew. As Buzz tries to find a way home through space and time, he’s joined by a group of ambitious recruits and his charming robot companion cat, Sox. The arrival of Zurg, an imposing presence with an army of ruthless robots and a mysterious agenda, is a complicated matter and threatens the mission. The film features the voices of Chris Evans as accomplished Space Ranger Buzz Lightyear, Uzo Aduba as his commander and best friend Alisha Hawthorne and Peter Sohn as Sox.

Bluey Season 3, Batch 1 (August 10)

Bluey is a loveable, inexhaustible little six-year-old Blue Heeler girl who lives with her Dad, Mum and her four-year-old little sister, Bingo. Bluey’s love of play brings her family and the whole neighborhood into her world of fun and games.

LEGO Star Wars Summer Vacation (August 5)

Looking for a much-needed break from stormtroopers and TIE fighters, Finn arranges a surprise vacation for his friends Rey, Poe, Rose, Chewie, BB-8, R2-D2, and C-3PO, aboard the ultra-luxurious Galactic Starcruiser, the Halcyon. But Finn’s plan to have one last hurrah together quickly goes awry when he’s separated from the group. While searching for his friends, he encounters three Force ghosts: Obi-Wan Kenobi, Anakin Skywalker, and Leia Organa, who each share their own unexpected stories of vacations gone wrong, helping him to understand that holidays are about more than just having fun.

House of the Dragon (August 22)

House of the Dragon is the prequel to Game of Thrones. Based on George R.R. Martin’s Fire & Blood, the series is set 200 years before the events of Game of Thrones and tells the story of House Targaryen. Paddy Considine , Emma D’Arcy, Matt Smith, Milly Alcock, Olivia Cooke, Steve Toussaint, Eve Best and Rhys Ifans round out the cast of the series.

The Princess (PKA Diana) (August 14)

The relationship of Diana and Charles, the Prince and Princess of Wales, was tabloid fodder for nearly two decades, the subject of almost daily headlines in the 24-hour news cycle. The Princess draws solely from contemporaneous archival audio and video footage to take audiences back to key events in Diana’s life as they happened, including their seemingly fairy-tale public courtship and wedding, the birth of their two sons, their bitter divorce, and Diana’s tragic and untimely death on August 31, 1997. The Princess is a visceral submersion into Diana’s life in the media spotlight’s constant and often intrusive glare.

Industry (August 2)

An exhilarating dive into the cutthroat world of high finance, Industry follows a group of young bankers as they forge their identities within an international bank’s sex and drug-fueled pressure-cooker. Picking up a year after the height of the pandemic, season 2 finds the young professionals with secured positions at Pierpoint & Co’s London office, where a back-to-work or else mandate leaves the trading floor more charged and paranoid than ever.

But to edge out the competition, Harper (Myha’la Herrold), Yasmin (Marisa Abela), Robert (Harry Lawtey), and the other third-year analysts must drive new business and forge alliances both in and out of the office as they seek to take every advantage in a post-COVID world.

Not Okay

Danni Sanders (Zoey Deutch), an aimless aspiring writer with no friends, no romantic prospects and — worst of all — no followers, fakes an Instagram-friendly trip to Paris in the hopes of boosting her social media clout. When a terrifying incident strikes the City of Lights, Danni unwittingly falls into a lie bigger than she ever imagined. She “returns” as a hero, even striking up an unlikely friendship with Rowan (Mia Isaac), a real trauma survivor dedicated to societal change, and scooping up the man of her dreams Colin (Dylan O’Brien). As an influencer and advocate, Danni finally has the life and audience she always wanted. But it’s only a matter of time before the façade cracks, and she learns the hard way that the Internet loves a takedown.

Mike

From creator/screenwriter Steven Rogers and the team behind I, Tonya and showrunner Karin Gist, Executive Producer of Our Kind of People, Mike explores the dynamic and controversial story of Mike Tyson. The 8-episode limited series explores the tumultuous ups and downs of Tyson’s boxing career and personal life – from being a beloved global athlete to a pariah and back again. Focusing the lens on Mike Tyson, the series examines class in America, race in America, fame and the power of media, misogyny, the wealth divide, the promise of the American Dream and ultimately, our role in shaping Mike’s story.

This Fool

Inspired by the life and stand-up of star and co-creator Chris Estrada, This Fool is an irreverent, cinematic half-hour comedy set in working-class South Central Los Angeles. The show centres around Julio Lopez, a 30-year-old who still lives at home, has been dating his girlfriend on and off since high school and finds any excuse to avoid dealing with his own problems. Julio works at Hugs Not Thugs, a gang rehabilitation non-profit, where he butts heads with his older cousin Luis, an ex-gang member who just got out of prison and moved in with Julio and his family.

The Patient

The Patient is a psychological thriller about a therapist, Alan Strauss, who is held prisoner by a patient, Sam Fortner, who reveals himself to be a serial killer. Sam has an unusual therapeutic demand for Alan: curb his homicidal urges. In order to survive, Alan must unwind Sam’s disturbed mind and stop him from killing again but Sam refuses to address critical topics, like his mother Candace. Alone in captivity, Alan excavates his past through memories of his old therapist, Charlie, and grapples with waves of his repressed troubles – the recent death of his wife, Beth, and the painful estrangement from his religious son, Ezra. Over the course of his imprisonment, Alan uncovers not only how deep Sam’s compulsion runs, but also how much work he has to do to repair the rift in his own family. With time running out, Alan fights desperately to stop Sam before Alan becomes complicit in Sam’s murders or becomes a target himself.

Children of the Underground

Children of the Underground tells the pulse-pounding true story of charismatic vigilante Faye Yager, who built a vast underground network that hid hundreds of mothers and children, saving them from the alleged abuse of husbands and fathers when a broken court system would not. Stepping out into the spotlight of daytime TV talk shows to raise awareness for the cause, Yager placed herself in the crosshairs of the FBI, setting off a highly publicized trial that raised the spectre of a dark side to the movement. When she helped the ex-wife and children of the wealthy banker who pioneered the ATM disappear, Yager finally met her match and a loud public reckoning was at hand. Was Faye Yager actually the saint so many people made her out to be? Enter the true story of her Underground and learn the tangled truth about this visionary but haunted heroine.

Welcome to Wrexham

Rob McElhenney and Ryan Reynolds navigate running the world’s third oldest professional football club. Welcome to Wrexham is a docuseries tracking the dreams and worries of Wrexham, a working-class town in North Wales, UK, as two Hollywood stars take ownership of the town’s historic yet struggling football club.

In 2020, Rob and Ryan teamed up to purchase the 5th tier Red Dragons in the hopes of turning the club into an underdog story the whole world could root for. The worry? Rob and Ryan have no experience in football or working with each other. From Hollywood to Wales, from the pitch to the locker room, the front office to the pub, Welcome to Wrexham will track Rob and Ryan’s crash course in football club ownership and the inextricably connected fates of a team and a town counting on two actors to bring some serious hope and change to a community that could use it.

Reservation Dogs

From Sterlin Harjo and Taika Waititi, Reservation Dogs is a half-hour comedy that follows the exploits of four Indigenous teenagers in rural Oklahoma who steal, rob and save to get to the exotic, mysterious and faraway land of California. The show’s first-of-its-kind Indigenous creative team invites audiences into a surprisingly familiar and funny world.

Little Demon

In FX’s Little Demon, an animated comedy featuring the voices of Danny DeVito and Aubrey Plaza, it has been 13 years since being impregnated by Satan, and a reluctant mother, Laura, and her Antichrist daughter, Chrissy, attempt to live an ordinary life in Delaware. However, the two are constantly thwarted by monstrous forces, including Satan, who yearns for custody of his daughter’s soul.

Fearless: The Inside Story of the AFLW (August 24)

A world-first look at the AFL Women’s Competition (AFLW) and the powerhouse movement it has become for women in sport. The six-part series spotlights four clubs: Adelaide Crows, Collingwood, GWS GIANTS, and Western Bulldogs.

Life of Secrets (August 4 – Turkish)

Mustafa Kuzgun, lives a modest, happy life with his family. However, when a dark secret from his past resurfaces, his once uncomplicated world is turned upside down.

Sisterhood (August 4 – Turkish)

Days before her wedding, Ipek learns the shocking truth that she has two sisters. However, soon after meeting, the sisters find themselves in an unexpected situation.

When the Weather is nice (August 4 – Korean)

A small-town girl goes back to her hometown to heal her weathered heart

Soloman’s Perjury (August 18 – Korean)

When a classmate’s shocking death is quickly ruled as suicide, a group of high-school students decide to hold a trial to find out the actual cause of his death.

Sketch (August 25 – Korean)

A man who lost his love and a woman who draws the future work hand-in-hand to capture a murderer.



