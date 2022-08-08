Bored and stuck at home? Check out streaming services with 30-day free trials – Android Authority

Ads

There are lots of great video streaming services you can sign up for right now. Combined, they offer tons of free movies and TV shows to binge-watch. Many of these services offer free trials. However, most of them just have brief seven or 14-day trials to watch them for free. The good news is that some streaming services still offer new subscribers 30-day free trials.

We decided to take a look at all the streaming services you can sign up for that have 30-day free trials. That way you get the most out of your dollar, while also streaming the heck out of your new favorite movies or TV series. Keep in mind that all of these offers are for new subscribers only.

Some other services also offer temporary 30-day free trials via special promo codes. Right now, there are no such offers being made. If we find some, we will add them to this list.

Before we start, here’s a quick note. The biggest video streaming service, Netflix, has offered a 30-day free trial for new subscribers since it first launched. However, the service stopped offering a free trial in the US in 2020. The offer is still valid in a lot of other countries, at least for now.

Disney-operated Hulu has always offered 30-day free trials for new users. Again, it doesn’t matter if you pick its no-ads plan or its more expensive ad-free plan. You can stream original shows like The Handmaids Tale, or nearly all of the great TV shows from the FX network. Keep in mind that this is just for the main Hulu service. The Hulu Plus Live TV service only has a seven-day free trial.

Amazon Prime has a 30 day free trial for new users, and that includes access to its Amazon Prime Video service. You can binge-watch shows like The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, Jack Ryan, The Boys, and many others on the service. It’s also part of Amazon Prime, which is an excellent service for online shoppers.

YouTube is not considered a traditional streaming service, but there’s no doubt that tons of people who are stuck at home are watching short and long-form video clips from tons of amateur and professional YouTube creators for free. However, if you want to get rid of those pesky banners and video ads, new subscribers can sign up for YouTube Premium. Its 30-day free trial offers ad-free video viewing on the service. It also supports downloads of clips and listening to videos in the background while doing other things with your phone.

Showtime has lots of great movies, and more importantly, some of the best original TV shows you can watch via streaming. The pay cable network recently decided to permanently offer new customers 30 days of its streaming service for free, after which the price will be $10.99 a month unless you cancel beforehand.

These are all the major streaming services with 30-day free trials. We will update this list if other services offer new promo codes for 30-day free trials.

