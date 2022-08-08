Get Microsoft Office and Learn How to Use It for Just $70 – Entrepreneur

Get Microsoft Office and Learn How to Use It for Just $70...

Ads

Signing out of account, Standby…

Memorial Day: Get lifetime access to Microsoft Office on sale.

As an entrepreneur, there’s a good chance you’ve worked with . Unlike other certain items of technology, it has stood the test of time for nearly three decades as the world’s most ubiquitous office software. You might have first learned it when you were in elementary school.

That’s part of the problem. As you get into the professional world, some businesses lean more on Google products, or you just don’t need to use Microsoft Office as much to do your role. So, when it comes time to start a business, you’re not able to properly use some of the most powerful business tools on the market. The Premium Microsoft Office Training Bundle + Lifetime License of MS Office Home & Business for Mac 2021 aims to change all that.

This bundle features a lifetime license to Microsoft Office Home & Business 2021 for Mac, as well as six courses designed to teach you how to get the most out of each of the programs in the suite. MS Office 2021 includes Word, Excel, PowerPoint, Outlook, Teams, and OneNote, giving you a complete office suite that will help you reach greater business success, stay more organized, and more.

After you’ve got your instant download of MS Office, you can dive into the courses, taught by some of the web’s best Microsoft instructors. You’re probably familiar with Word, but you’ll take a deep dive into data analysis with Excel, learn how to create beautiful presentations with PowerPoint, and streamline communication with Outlook and Teams. Finally, in the OneNote course, you’ll learn how to use Microsoft’s powerful note-taking tool to help you better organize and act on your ideas.

It’s time you really learned Microsoft Office. During our Memorial Day Sale, you can get The Premium Microsoft Office Training Bundle + Lifetime License of MS Office Home & Business for Mac 2021 for just $69.99 (reg. $1,549). Windows users can get The Premium Microsoft Office Training Bundle + Lifetime License of MS Office Professional for Windows 2021 for $69.99 as well.

Prices subject to change.

Kale Was a Garnish Before This Creative Genius Made It Famous. Here’s How She Did It — and What She’s Planning Next.

Telling Your Brand Story Is Crucial. 4 Steps to Ensure That It Resonates.

This Baker Was Told Not to Speak Spanish With Colleagues, So She Started Her Own Cake Company That Values Employees Just as Much as Customers

Improving Yourself Takes 9.6 Minutes of Work Each Day

Meet the Women Behind Some of McDonald’s Most Iconic (and Essential) Ingredients — and How They’re Setting New Standards

Remote Work Shouldn’t Be Up for Debate

Employees Are Over Foosball Tables and Free Snacks. Your Company Culture Needs This Instead.

Emily Rella

Emily Rella

Emily Rella

Subscribe to our Newsletter

The latest news, articles, and resources sent to your inbox.

I understand that the data I am submitting will be used to provide me with the above-described products and/or services and communications in connection therewith.

Read our privacy policy for more information.

Copyright © 2022 Entrepreneur Media, Inc. All rights reserved.

Entrepreneur® and its related marks are registered trademarks of Entrepreneur Media Inc.

Successfully copied link

source