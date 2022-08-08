Best deals today: OnePlus 10 Pro, Google Pixel 6a, and more – Pocketnow

Ads

Today’s best deals come from Amazon, OnePlus, and Woot, where you will find some of the latest and best devices on sale. First up. We have the OnePlus 10 Pro that is currently receiving a 10 percent discount over at Amazon.com, which means that you can take this amazing device with you for just $797. This model comes unlocked with 8GB RAM, 128GB storage space, and the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor. You will also be able to enjoy watching your favorite content on its 120Hz display and capture your favorite memories with its outstanding triple camera setup that was developed in collaboration with Hasselblad. The same model is also on sale at OnePlus.com, but you will find yourself paying a bit more since it is listed for $799.

However, deals don’t stop there, as you can also opt for the recently launched OnePlus 10T, which is currently receiving a 13 percent discount. In other words, you can take this model home for just $649 and save $100.

OnePlus 10 Pro ships with a 6.7-inch QHD+ display that uses a 2nd generation LTPO panel. It also features the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 and aims to deliver a unique camera experience with a 150-degree Ultrawide camera and implementations from the second year of the Hasselblad partnership.

The Google Pixel 6a is also receiving some love at Amazon.com, where you can purchase your new device for just $449 when you bundle it with a $50 Amazon Gift Card. In other words, you would be able to get your new device for just $399. And if you’re into the whole gift card idea, you can also get your new device for just $399 when you add the on-page coupon that will get you $50 savings. So it’s a win-win situation on this amazing new device that comes packed with 128GB storage space, a Google Tensor processor, and 6GB RAM under the hood.

If you want more power and a better camera experience, you can also consider checking out the Google Pixel 6 Pro, which now sells for $769 after receiving a 14 percent discount. This model has the same 128GB storage space, Google’s Tensor chip, and 12GB RAM.

Google Pixel 6a is the latest budget smartphone from Google. It comes with best-in-class features and specs, such as a Google Tensor chip, the same camera software as the Pixel 6 series, a new design, and more.

Next on our list is the NEBULA 1080p Video Projector which now comes with a 13 percent discount, which means you can take one home for $700. Anker’s Nebula Cosmos Full HD 1080p Home Entertainment Projector features a bright image thanks to its 900 ANSI Lumens that measure up to 2150 regular Lumens. It runs on Android TV 9.0, and it will support 4K content, HDR10 and you also get autofocus. Of course, you can also opt for the higher-end Anker Nebula Cosmos Max 4K UHD TV Home Theater/Entertainment Projector that now sells for $1,500 after scoring a $200 discount, but you will also receive a brighter image.

Of course, you will also find other options to consider, as you can go for the Optoma CinemaX P2 White Smart 4K UHD Laser Projector for Home Theater that sells for $2,381 after seeing a 28 percent discount that will help you keep $918 in your pocket. And if you can spend a bit more, you can also check out Samsung’s 120-Inch ‘The Premiere’ Ultra Short Throw 4K UHD Smart Triple Laser Home Theater Projector that now sells for $2,998 after seeing a 14 percent discount that translates to $500 savings.

Enjoy a real cinematic experience in your home with the Nebula Cosmos Max UHD TV Home Theater, which will deliver fantastic image and audio quality to enjoy your favorite media content.

You can also check out the latest deals available at Woot.com, where you can purchase a new 3rd-generation Echo Show 10 that is now up for grabs at $180 after seeing a 28 percent discount. Regularly fetching for $250, this amazing device is letting you save $70, which will come in handy if you want to add extra smart speakers to your smart home.

Amazon’s Echo Show 10 comes with a 10.1-inch HD display that’s designed to move with you, so you can easily make video calls, watch your favorite shows, check out a new recipe, and more. Plus, you will also receive fantastic sound quality and Alexa built-in, which means you will be able to control your smart home with your new smart display.

However, you can also opt for a more complete package to start your smart home, as the Philips Hue Starter Kit with remote and Echo Dot bundle is now available for $180 after seeing a 21 percent discount that translates to $49.99 savings. This kit contains 3 Philips Hue White and Color Medium Lumen A19 60W LED Smart bulbs, a Philips Hue hub that can reliably control up to 50 Hue lights without slowing your Wi-Fi, and one Smart Button with mounting plates and a new 3rd generation Echo Dot.

Amazon's Echo Show 10 comes with a 10.1-inch HD display that's designed to move with you. Plus, you also get amazing audio quality, and Alexa built-in to help you control your smart home.

Finally, we have the Samsung HW-Q600A Soundbar with Dolby Atmos selling for $317 after receiving a massive 47 percent discount. Or get a better deal on the same Soundbar at Woot.com, where you can pick one up for $300 after an even crazier 50 percent discount. This product will deliver fantastic sound thanks to its 360W of power and DTS:X support.

However, you don’t have to spend that much on a new soundbar, as you can also check out the Samsung HW-A450/ZA 2.1ch Soundbar with Dolby Audio that now sells for $128 after seeing a 36 percent discount, which translates to $72 savings.

The Samsung HW-Q600A Soundbar with Dolby Atmos features impressive surround sound, Samsung’s Q-SYMPHONY tech, which perfectly synchronizes your QLED TV and soundbar audio, and adaptive sound to deliver an outstanding audio experience.

