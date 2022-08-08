Hulu Schedule Additions: New TV & Movies Arriving August 8-14 – ComingSoon.net

Ads

The release of the last season of TrollsTopia is upon us.

After its seventh run, the animated series will reach its climax as it debuts on Hulu starting Thursday, Aug. 11. TrollsTopia stars Skylar Astin as Branch, Amanda Leighton as Poppy, David Fynn as Biggie, Ron Funches as Cooper, Kenan Thompson as Tiny Diamond, Megan Hilty as Holly Darlin, Jeanine Mason as Minuet, Kevin Michael Richardson as Smidge, Sam Haft as Chaz, and Glozell Green as Grandma Rosiepuff. Matthew Beans is the executive producer.

“Inspired by the beloved DreamWorks Animation films, TrollsTopia is the next chapter in the hair-raising adventures of the trolls. Now that Poppy knows there are other musical trolls scattered throughout the forest, she bottles up her endless positivity and invites delegates from every troll tribe in the forest to live together in harmony in a grand experiment she calls TrollsTopia!”



On Sunday, Aug. 13, Hulu will also stream all five episodes of Fx’s Children Of The Underground premiere one day after their debut on the network. The docuseries follows the story of vigilante Faye Yager. Dan Cogan and Liz Garbus are executive producers alongside Kate Barry, Gabriela Cowperthwaite, and Ted Gesing.

