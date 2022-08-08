Apple's affordable way to buy an iPhone, iPad and MacBook ends this week – Express

Ads



Buying a new Apple device is always a big investment but the US firm is currently easing the pain. Customers wanting to pop an iPhone, iPad or MacBook in their shopping basket can spread the cost over two years and not be charged a penny in interest.

That means there’s the option to pick up the new MacBook Air for just £53 per month, take delivery of an iPad for £13.29 or grab the latest iPhone 13 for just £28 per month.

This zero-percent deal has been available for a few weeks but Apple has confirmed that it will end on August 11.

If you fancy taking Apple up on the offer of spreading the cost of a new device without paying any interest then all you have to do is pick your product, then choose to pay in instalments with a quick credit check then confirming if you are eligible.

Apple has partnered with Barclays to offer this finance deal and it will certainly help ease the pain of buying an expensive new gadget.

HERE ARE SOME OF THE MONTHLY PRICES YOU’LL PAY

– Apple iPhone 13 mini • £679 or £28.29 for 2 years

– Apple iPhone 13 • £779 or £32.45 for 2 years

– Apple iPhone 13 Pro • £949 or £39.45 for 2 years

– Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max • £1,049 or £43.70 for 2 years

– Apple iPad • £319 or £13.29 for 2 years

– Apple iPad Air • £569 or £23.71 for 2 years

– Apple MacBook Air • £1,249 or £52.05 for 2 years

– Apple Watch Series 7 • £369 or £15.38 for 2 years

Along with that interest-free offer, there’s more good news if you are heading to college or university this autumn.

Apple has revived its yearly student discount which slashes prices across its range of devices.

The price cuts include the new MacBook Air for £1,149, new iPad Air from £526 or the latest iMac for £1,124.

In addition to the discount, students will receive a gift card up to £120 and get 20 percent off AppleCare to protect their purchase. Plus, they will get one month free of Apple Music and Apple TV+, and the student rate of just £5.99 for both services after the one month free trial ends.

These student deals are running from now until September 26 and are available for newly accepted college and university students and their parents, as well as staff, teachers and lecturers at all levels.

