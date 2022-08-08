Nothing Event on March 23! Hints at revealing its first smartphone – HT Tech

Ads

Nothing is announcing something on March 23! On the occasion of announcing its new business deal, Nothing also shared details on its first big event for 2022. Titled “The Truth”, Nothing says it will reveal the roadmap for 2022, revealing its product plans for this year. However, the teaser holds a logo of the Snapdragon chip, which suggests we could be hearing something about Nothing’s first smartphone.

Nothing has announced a $70 million Series B fundraise, co-led by EQT Ventures and C Ventures and with participation from GV, Tony Fadell’s Future Shape, Gaorong Capital and Animoca Brands. The new funding is said to go towards scaling its product ecosystem and establishing its London Design Hub. Further announcements about its 2022 roadmap will be made at the Nothing (event): The Truth on 23 March 2022 at 7:30 pm IST.

Nothing, founded by Carl Pei, the ex-founder of OnePlus, has been long rumoured to bring its own smartphone after launching the brand with the Nothing ear 1 earbuds. At the recent MWC event, Carl was spotted showing a prototype of Nothing’s rumoured smartphones to a Qualcomm executive. Nobody could catch the exact design and details of this phone though.

Previous leaks had suggested that Nothings first phone could be having the same transparency element we first saw on its earbuds. The presence of a Qualcomm chip has also been confirmed. Note that Nothing purchased the leftovers of Andy Rubin’s Essential company, which had launched a high-end Android flagship a few years ago. Andy Rubin was the creator of Android.

It remains to be seen what Nothing has to offer for its first smartphone. Nothing’s first product was an affordable pair of TWS earbuds and if Nothing continues the trend, we could see an affordable smartphone from the company in April. Nothing is also expected to launch a new power bank, although details on it are scarce at the moment.

The Nothing announcement comes right on the heels of Apple’s Spring event that saw the Cupertino giant launch an updated iPhone SE with 5G connectivity, a revamped iPad Air with the Apple M1 chip, and a new Mac Studio desktop PC.

