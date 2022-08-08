Microsoft Teams Connect shared channels is moving into generally availability – Microsoft

Ads

UPDATE: Shared channels is fully GA on commercial cloud.



In our interconnected world, organizations need to freely collaborate across boundaries, because connections with partners, vendors, and customers are critical components of success. Our customers tell us that now, more than ever, they need to collaborate with their external partners with the same ease and efficiency they experience when collaborating within their own companies and it needs to happen in a way that’s secure, governable, and compliant. With our customer needs in mind, we created Microsoft Teams Connect.



Teams Connect brings together two main core features —



Chat, powered by external access, gives you the ability to chat with external users outside your organization without the need to switch tenants, enabling real-time and secure conversations solving for what you need faster.

Shared channels, rolled out in a public preview this March 2022, and as a result, we saw a range of customers adopting the feature to enable frictionless collaboration within their organizations. We are excited to announce that shared channels is moving into general availability. We expect to complete the rollout by mid-August.



Powered by B2B direct connect, shared channels provide the flexibility to collaborate with parties both inside and outside an organization and work effectively as one extended team in a channel without the need to tenant switch. With shared channels you can:

Shared channels are built on the Microsoft 365 hyperscale, enterprise-grade cloud delivering advanced security and compliance capabilities our customers expect. Shared channels also support a rich set of Information Protection tools for host admins to manage and govern channel data, including eDiscovery, legal hold, communication compliance, information barriers, audit logs, retention, and DLP.





What’s New?

Coinciding with the general availability for shared channels, we worked to improve key enhancements that deliver richer experiences for all channel members such as:

In practice, shared channels streamline two common business scenarios:





Imagine a healthcare organization wants to build a new wing for its hospital.

Our vision for cross-boundary collaboration revolves around three guiding principles: a smooth user experience, fine-grained security controls, and efficient collaboration governance. Whether you’re working with a vendor or partnering with an external agency, shared channels can help you make collaboration seamless. Work as one extended team—across IT and organizational boundaries—to accelerate business. No matter what your collaboration need is, Teams Connect has the solution for you.



To learn more or get started with how to set up Teams Connect shared channels, take a look at these helpful resources: Collaborating with external participants in a shared channel and Create a shared channel in Teams.



