Bitcoin daily chart alert – Bulls keeping price uptrend alive – Aug 5 – Kitco NEWS

(Kitco News) – Bitcoin-U.S. dollar prices are solidly higher in early U.S. trading Friday. Bulls are maintaining a six-week-old price uptrend on the daily bar chart and have the overall near-term technical advantage. That suggests the path of least resistance for prices will remain sideways to higher in the near term. Stay tuned!





