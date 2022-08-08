Best early Amazon Prime Day 2022 deals right now – NBC News

Ads

Amazon’s annual Prime Day sales event begins tomorrow: For 48 hours, Prime members will get access to substantial deals on tech, home appliances, toys and more. And ahead of the event, Amazon is dropping early Prime Day deals on a variety of highly rated products leading up to the event. Below, we rounded up some of the best deals we’re seeing, using the price tracker CamelCamelCamel to ensure the discounts are actually worth it. (Since Amazon created it in 2015, Prime Day has come to dominate summer sales events across the world.)

We’ll be updating our coverage throughout the coming days, as Amazon is set to drop more deals as the sales event begins.

We chose the following deals based on high ratings from shoppers as well as our previous coverage.

This 55-inch 4K smart TV comes with the Fire TV platform built in. It has an LED display and comes with support for HDR10, HLG and Dolby Digital Plus audio. The TV also includes hands-free voice control with Alexa and three HDMI inputs to connect more devices like gaming systems.

4.6-star average rating from over 8,000 reviews on Amazon

Apple’s IPX4 water- and sweat-resistant AirPods Pro come equipped with an active noise canceling mode as well as a transparency mode that allows you to hear your surroundings, the brand says. The wireless earbuds come with three sizes of silicone tips and a MagSafe charging case, which the brand says can give the earbuds more than 24 hours of listening time, or 4 1/2 hours on a single charge.

If you play games on Amazon’s gaming platform Luna, the retailer has a controller specifically made for Luna games that works with several different devices. On compatible devices, you can connect the controller via the cloud — you can also play non-Luna games on certain devices with a Bluetooth or USB connection, Amazon says. The controller has voice control capabilities with Alexa and requires either two AA batteries or a USB-C cable.

4.2-star average rating from over 6,000 reviews on Amazon

This 43-Inch smart TV comes with 4K resolution and the Fire TV platform to access streaming services. The TV uses an LED display and, like the Omni Series TV we highlighted above, comes with support for HDR10, HLG and Dolby Digital Plus audio. It comes with three HDMI ports for connecting devices and an Alexa voice control remote.

4.6-star average rating from over 11,000 reviews on Amazon

This set of outdoor string lights features 16 LED bulbs on a 48-foot-long cord. According to Amazon, the bulbs have a life of 15,000 hours, so they’ll last for 13.7 years if used for 3 hours per day. Based on that same three-hour-per-day use, the brand says the lights cost just $1.93 per year to run.

4.6-star average rating from over 130 reviews on Amazon

This 2.4-cubic-foot mini refrigerator can cool food to between 32 and 35.6 degrees Fahrenheit. It sports a chiller section, adjustable shelves and legs and a reversible door. The refrigerator is also Energy Star rated.

4.6-star average rating from over 5,400 reviews on Amazon

These prescription-ready glasses come with Amazon Alexa, so you can make calls, listen to music and even control your smart home devices using the frames, according to Amazon. The battery provides over two hours of talk time, media playback and Alexa use, as well as four hours of straight listening on a single charge, the brand says. If you don’t need a prescription, you can opt for UV400 polarized lenses or lenses that filter blue light. The frames also have IPX4 splash resistance.

4.1-star average rating from over 3,900 reviews on Amazon

This bundle includes the Luna Controller we highlighted above and the Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K, which you can use to watch TV shows and movies and stream your favorite games in 4K resolution. You can pair the Luna controller and Fire TV Stick 4K together via Bluetooth.

4.7-star average rating from over 118,000 reviews on Amazon

This robot vacuum comes with three brush types — channel brushes, side brushes and a brush roll — which the brand says can pick up debris on a variety of surfaces. Shark says that the vacuum can sense and avoid obstacles and has a 120-minute run time on a single charge. You can also pair the vacuum with Alexa and Google Assistant devices.

4.3-star average rating from over 7,700 reviews on Amazon

From the battery brand Energizer, this 400-lumen rechargeable LED headlamp uses white lights in the front to help your vision and red lights in the back to make sure others see you in the dark. The lamp has IPX4 water resistance and can withstand up to a 3-foot impact, according to Energizer.

4.4-star average rating from over 100 reviews on Amazon

Justin Redman is a reporter for Select on NBC News

