Rapper Lil Durk injured on stage during Lollapalooza set – CBS News

Rapper Lil Durk injured on stage during Lollapalooza set

By
Aabha Sharma
-
July 31, 2022 / 6:05 PM / CBS Chicago
CHICAGO (CBS) — A popular rapper says he is taking a break to recover after he was injured on stage in a frightening incident at Lollapalooza. 
A pair of pyrotechnic effects exploded right in Lil Durk’s face during his performance. He stumbled backward, a bit stunned, and his DJ could be heard asking if he was alright. 
He shook it off and continued his set. 
But he posted an update Sunday on Instagram with a message for his fans saying he is going to focus on his health. 
A post shared by DURKIOOO (@lildurk)
First published on July 31, 2022 / 6:05 PM
©2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

