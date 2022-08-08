Rapper Lil Durk injured on stage during Lollapalooza set – CBS News

Ads

Watch CBS News

July 31, 2022 / 6:05 PM / CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) — A popular rapper says he is taking a break to recover after he was injured on stage in a frightening incident at Lollapalooza.

A pair of pyrotechnic effects exploded right in Lil Durk’s face during his performance. He stumbled backward, a bit stunned, and his DJ could be heard asking if he was alright.

He shook it off and continued his set.

But he posted an update Sunday on Instagram with a message for his fans saying he is going to focus on his health.

A post shared by DURKIOOO (@lildurk)

First published on July 31, 2022 / 6:05 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

©2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

source