This $64 Bundle Includes Lifetime Microsoft Office for Mac License and Classes to Master It – CNET

For a limited time only, you’ll get Microsoft Office for Home and Business for Mac 2021 plus 28 hours of educational content to improve your skills.

Get everything you need to work like a pro and boost your skills with the Microsoft Office suite software. With your purchase, you’ll gain lifetime access to Word, Excel, PowerPoint, Outlook, Teams and OneNote for a single device, as well as 28 hours of educational content that will help you make the most of your tools, taking you from novice to intermediate and beyond.

Microsoft Office is the standard software for many businesses and in education, which is why having access to the programs as an Apple user is crucial for everyday computing needs. The classic Office apps and email will be yours to use anytime, for professional or personal use, without any monthly or annual fees. Just the licenses alone are a $349 value, making this an excellent deal. With the additional course content provided in this bundle, you’ll learn the ins and outs to make the most of the tools to create professional-level charts, documents, graphs, presentations, reports and more.

