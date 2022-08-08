You Can Now Transfer WhatsApp Data From Android And iOS – Android Headlines

Ads
You Can Now Transfer WhatsApp Data From Android And iOS
So, you saw a shiny new iPhone, and you just had to get it; well now, you have to transfer your entire life to a new operating system. Thankfully, WhatsApp can help with that process, as it now lets you transfer your data from Android to iOS.
There have been ways to transfer your data from Android Land to iPhone County. This involved third-party apps, and those had varying degrees of success. Sure, they’re usable, but you don’t want to risk it if you use WhatsApp for business purposes.
The only other option is to just abandon your profile on your Android device and start anew. That has obvious downsides to it.
Now, you can actually transfer your WhatsApp data from your Android phone to your iOS device, and you can do it natively from the app. This news comes from a new WhatsApps support page that the company posted (via Sam Mobile).
You can transfer most of your data between operating systems, but there are a few exceptions. You can’t move over your payment messages over and you won’t be able to move your call history.
If you want to be able to transfer your data, there’s some stuff you’ll need. For starters, your iPhone needs to be on iOS 15.5 with WhatsApp version 2.22.10.70 or above.
As per the support page, your iPhone must be factory reset in order to properly sync with the Move to iOS app. This could be tricky if you’ve already nestled into your new iPhone.
Also, you need to be able to transfer the phone number from your Android device to your iPhone. If you’re switching carriers, then you’ll need to keep that in mind.
On the Android side, you’ll need to be running Android 5 Lollipop or higher with WhatsApp version 2.22.7.74 or above. Next, you’ll need to have the Move to iOS app installed on your Android phone.
From there, you’ll need to open the Move to iOS app on your Android phone and follow the onscreen instructions. You’ll need both of your phones for this process, as a code will pop up on your iPhone that you’ll need to enter on your Android phone.
Arthur has been a tech journalist ever since 2013, having written for multiple sites. He really got into tech when he got his first tablet, the Archos 5, back in 2011. From there, he gathered more and more gadgets to add to his collection. Along with tech, he is also a musician. He’s been playing the piano and writing music for more than 15 years. He continues to write music for video games and film.
