Top 10 trending phones of week 31 – GSMArena.com news – GSMArena.com

Login
Chip 08 August 2022
Top 10 trending phones Asus Samsung Nothing Xiaomi OnePlus Apple
Week 31 brought a change to the top spot in our trending chart. Nothing phone (1)’s launch hype died down a bit and the Zenfone 9 replaced it at the top. The Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra also took advantage and took the silver medal, leaving the three-time champion in third.
Redmi Note 11 went up a position to place fourth, while the newly announced OnePlus 10T slid into fifth place.
The Galaxy A53 and Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max are the first two phones to be exactly where we left them last week in sixth and seventh, respectively.
Google’s Pixel 6a is down to eight position, while the Galaxy A13 retains ninth. The final spot goes to the iPhone XR, meaning the iPhone X is the solitary member of last week’s top 10 to miss out now.
We are also having one of our most diverse charts ever with seven different makers placing at least one phone in the top 10.
See you next week!
specs review
specs review
specs review
specs review
specs review
specs review
specs review
specs review
specs review
specs review
The Galaxy S22 Ultra is the reigning android king!
It's actually super cheap in Indonesia, used 4/128GB is about $147.. you get AMOLED, 90hz, stereo speakers, NFC, big battery and decent performance. Talking to others brand it would be cost $300.
If only Xiaomi will improved it's system to remove those unnecessary error sMH
Phone finder
All brands Rumor mill
Home News Reviews Compare Coverage Glossary FAQ RSS feed
Youtube Facebook Twitter Instagram
© 2000-2022 GSMArena.com Mobile version Android app Tools Contact us Merch store Privacy Terms of use Change Ad Consent Do not sell my data