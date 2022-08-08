When Will iPadOS 16 and Stage Manager Launch? Apple Postpones Debut Till October – Bloomberg

Jonathan Ferro drives you through the market moving events from around the world on Bloomberg’s The Open. 60 minutes featuring the brightest minds on Wall Street, taking you through the most important hour of the trading day.
Late-night television ads tell us now is the time to buy that mesmerizing precious metal backed by thousands of years of human greed. But is gold actually a good investment in the 21st century?
Allianz Is Considering Sale of Stake in Saudi Arabia Unit
Nutrien’s Interim CEO Takes Top Job Following C-Suite Shakeups
UK Hiring Slowdown Hits Recruitment Shares Amid Recession Fears
Greek Premier Says He Was Unaware of Phone Tapping Operations
SoftBank CEO Pledges Sweeping Cost Cuts After $23.4 Billion Loss
China Seizes on Pelosi Visit to Set ‘New Normal’ for Taiwan
Ryanair Fined Over Hungary Tax Its CEO Called ‘Beyond Stupid’
Carlyle CEO Resigns in Sudden Reversal of Generational Shift
How a Tiny Hong Kong Firm Grew Bigger Than Goldman, Then Began to Plunge
In Dry California, Salty Water Creeps Into Key Waterways
Ex-Manchester United Star Ryan Giggs Set to Go on Trial
SoftBank’s Shogun Has a Rare Moment of Contrition
Pharma Overpromised on Antidepressants
Republicans Have a Recruiting Problem
Facebook Is Still Making Billions as Zuckerberg Hits the Panic Button
Stagflation Puts Stamp on Earnings of US Consumer Giants
Amazon’s Roomba Deal Is Really About Mapping Your Home
Eli Lilly Says Indiana Abortion Law Forces Hiring Out-of-State
Ex-Cisco Worker Claiming Caste Discrimination Avoids Arbitration
VC Billionaire Marc Andreessen and Ultra-Wealthy Neighbors Thwart Housing in California Town
Londoners Cut Off From Water Supply as Burst Pipe Floods Streets
The EV Race Is Turning a Gold Rush Haven Into a Battery Hub
The Tech That Tries to Tackle NIMBYs
The Mission to Rescue Beirut’s Cultural Heritage From Rubble
The Cities Encouraging Healing With ‘Trauma-Informed Placemaking’
Hodlnaut Is Latest Asian Crypto Lender to Halt Withdrawals
Is Gaming a Good Use Case for Blockchain?
Bitcoin Believers Are Back to Watching Stocks After Crypto Crash
A look at the new iPadOS 16.
Source: Apple
Mark Gurman
Apple made the right call to push back iPadOS 16, but the move could create new issues for users and developers. Also: The company starts preparing its iPhone 14 September keynote, and more Apple stores could be close to pushing for unionization.
Last week in Power On: Apple’s hot quarter masks a behind-the-scenes slowdown.
When Will iPadOS 16 and Stage Manager Launch? Apple Postpones Debut Till October – Bloomberg
