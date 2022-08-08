A Look At Bitcoin Heading Into The Weekend: Will Dogecoin, Ethereum Be Affected? – Benzinga

Ads

Bitcoin BTC/USD was trading mostly flag during Friday’s 24-hour trading session after attempting to break up bullishly from a falling channel pattern on the daily chart, which the crypto has been stuck in since July 29.

Bitcoin’s 24-hour trading range has tightened significantly lately, offering little volatility for day traders who are attracted to Bitcoin and other cryptos because of their historical wild price action.

Dogecoin DOGE/USD and Ethereum ETH/USD have been following Bitcoin, trending slightly lower since the end of June, although Dogecoin and Ethereum were slightly stronger on Friday, trading up over 2% and 3%, respectively. Because Dogecoin and Ethereum are showing relative strength to Bitcoin, if the apex crypto can break up from its falling channel pattern on the weekend, Dogecoin and Ethereum are likely to gain steam.

Want direct analysis? Find me in the BZ Pro lounge! Click here for a free trial.

The Bitcoin Chart: Bitcoin is trading in a confirmed downtrend within the falling channel, with the most recent lower high printed on Wednesday at $23,650 and the most recent confirmed higher low formed at the $22,392 mark on Thursday. If Bitcoin continues to trade lower during Saturday’s 24-hour session, Friday’s high-of-day will mark the next lower high within the pattern.

See Also: 'Crypto Is Dead' Calls Overdone, Says Analyst As Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH) Hold It Together

Photo: BBbirdZ via Shutterstock

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Visit Benzinga’s Crypto Homepage – 1,000,000+ depend on Benzinga Crypto every month

Ads

source