Verizon stops selling Pixel 6 Pro with 512GB of storage – 9to5Google

Ads

May 26

Ben Schoon

– May. 26th 2022 7:29 am PT

@NexusBen

Google’s Pixel 6 Pro was the company’s first device with half a terabyte of storage onboard, but it’s just a little bit harder to get that model now. Verizon has stopped selling the Pixel 6 Pro in its top storage tier.



(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});



Verizon’s online store has entirely removed the 512GB variant of the Pixel 6 Pro. This change appears to have been made within the last week or so, but it comes as little surprise. Prior to removing the option to purchase completely, Verizon was largely out of stock on the 512GB Pixel 6 Pro for at least two months.

When Verizon did sell this model, it came at a retail cost of $1,099 or a monthly cost of $30.55/month during a 36-month period.

Of course, it’s still relatively easy to get your hands on a 512GB Pixel 6 Pro. The Google Store is currently stocked for the 512GB model in both its unlocked and Verizon versions. The 512GB model is not available, however, when buying for Google Fi or AT&T, the latter having just been added this past week.

It’s not entirely clear why Verizon has ditched this high storage option, but it’s certainly a shame for anyone who was in the market. That said, it’s highly likely that Google’s Pixel 7 Pro will offer up the same storage options as its predecessor, and there are only a few months to wait for that.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news:

@NexusBen

Ben is a writer and video producer for 9to5Google.

Find him on Twitter @NexusBen. Send tips to schoon@9to5g.com or encrypted to benschoon@protonmail.com.

Here's the full beta changelog for One UI 5.0

Google trade-in values for old Pixels skyrocket with 6a

How to install the One UI 5 Android 13 Beta

Pixel Buds Pro Review: What you've been waiting for

Ads

source