Charlize Theron’s birth chart: How she ascended to action hero stardom – New York Post

There’s no denying, she’s a Bombshell.

Bold. Beautiful. Brilliant. As one of the world’s highest paid actresses, Charlize Theron has shown time and again that she can weave fierce action, captivating beauty and nuanced talent in a way that keeps audiences coming back for more.

As a major blockbuster action star, she has frequented some of the biggest franchises in the world such as the “Fast & Furious,” “Mad Max” and now a new role in the Marvel Cinematic Universe as the sorceress Clea. With a career that continues to soar ever higher, Theron, 47, not only graces our screens but also brings her impact with sexy fashion moments, red carpets and a strong devotion to activism. Yet, juggling a bustling professional life and her role as a mother, she has yet to find her true love.

So what makes her such a powerhouse? Will she find her soulmate? Will her career continue to skyrocket? Join me as we dive into her stars because I’m a pop culture astrologer and I can see it all.

Charlize Theron was born on August 7, 1975. This makes her a creative Leo Sun with a passionate Leo Moon. Her birth time hasn’t been confirmed anywhere online nor with me directly (get at me!), so instead, we will focus on what we do, in fact, know. First, with her Sun and Moon united, it means she was born on a new moon. This means that throughout her life, she craves new beginnings and enjoys recreating herself time and again. In fact, she thrives upon it to the core of her being. When it comes to elemental energy, she is heavily composed of Fire—which should come as no shocking surprise. She’s active, visceral and passionate. After that, she has a dose of Earth elemental energy, which is what gives her so much tenacity and perseverance, as well.

When looking at key astrological aspects that infuse Theron, we can see a few profound themes run through her. First and foremost, she was built for success because her strength of will and ability to focus are tremendously heightened. She has always had an innate motivation to achieve success and assert herself. While some people may find this threatening, she has used it to funnel everything that she has toward her ambitions. Her Mars, the planet of drive, is perfectly linked to her Saturn, the planet of permanence. Her ability to concentrate and control and organize her energies and resources grants her the strength of will and stamina to constantly smash her goals.

It also brings her great vitality, which is why she can be so agile and physically powerful. Her Jupiter, the planet of miracles and expansion, also dances directly with Saturn, too. This is an extremely rare blessing from the cosmos, but it can make it so she is very rarely content with her level of success. In a sense, she strives for more and seeks to surmount obstacles, but can sometimes be hard on herself as she seeks to navigate her dreams and reality. I also love that her Neptune, the planet of spirituality, spins with Pluto, the planet of power. This helps her to tap into the collective energies of people worldwide, engage with fantasy but then also work to be of service to the world. She has a true compassion for humanity to the core of her soul.

The next big theme we see arise within her is that she has an agile mind, sharp communication skills and a subtlety and nuance which allows her to be captivating in how she performs and delivers her messages to the world. Her Moon, ruling her inner emotional life, sings with Neptune, which gives her a sensitive and loving personality.

With Mercury, the planet of the mind, so active in her birth chart, we can see that she is a gifted thinker, as well as quite organized and able to bring variety and charm to the ways that she communicates. Mercury holds hands with Jupiter, bringing her an optimistic nature. Her Sun is united with Mercury, too, bringing her great mental powers and a quick wit. Next, Mercury laughs alongside Mars, making her assertive, independent, intelligent and determined.

Last, she does have quite an enchanting power on people, as can be seen with her Sun, connected to her life force, holding hands with Neptune. This brings her visionary creative talents, as well as an ethereal and almost mystical nature. She is otherworldly in beauty and scope.

So what lies ahead for one of our globally beloved action stars? First up, Theron is finally moving past a period that was quite challenging with Saturn opposed to her Moon, then her Sun and last her Mercury. She’s been facing some opposition in her life, but luckily this shouldn’t be quite as noticeable going forward, especially after 2022. She’s also going through a very long transit in her lifetime about visionary creative art, as if she is firing on all cylinders. This will continue for nearly another decade.

On a financial note, she is experiencing powerful eclipses around her income and assets between 2021 and 2023, which will see things go up and down quite a bit—but should level out for the better in the long run. When Jupiter, the planet of glory, spins at the crown of her chart in 2024 and 2025, he will reach new echelons of public recognition, too. On a personal note, Theron is going to find that the second half of 2022 and 2023 bring opportunities for improved connections and partnerships in both romance and business. She’s magnificent and magical. I sure how to meet her someday. You heard it here first.

Kyle Thomas is a globally recognized pop culture astrologer who has been featured in “Access Hollywood,” E! Entertainment, NBC & ABC television, Cosmopolitan magazine, Hulu, Bustle, Elite Daily, Marie Claire and more. He is known for his cosmic guidance for celebrities, business executives and prominent influencers. His work harnesses the power of the stars in regards to entertainment lifestyle and trends affecting people worldwide. For more information, visit KyleThomasAstrology.com.

