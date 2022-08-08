Act fast! Get $50 off the iPad mini 6 right now – Tom's Guide

Tom’s Guide is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Here’s why you can trust us.
The newest iPad mini just went on sale
Update: Best Buy just knocked $100 off all iPad mini 6 tablets.
Looking for a great Presidents Day sale? Right now, you can score a nice $50 discount off the newest iPad mini.
While stock lasts, you can get the 8.3-inch iPad mini (256GB/Wi-Fi) for $599 at Amazon (opens in new tab). That’s the lowest price we’ve seen so far for this model, making it one of the best iPad deals around. If it sells out, Walmart offers the same price (opens in new tab).
In the UK? Several configurations of the iPad mini are on sale on Amazon UK. For example, you can save £30 on the 8.3-inch iPad mini (256GB/Wi-Fi) (opens in new tab) in pink.
8.3″ iPad mini (2021): was $649 now $599 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)
The 2021 iPad mini features an all new thin-bezel design, a larger 8.3.inch Liquid Retina display, A15 Bionic CPU, 12MP wide camera, and USB-C connectivity. It also works with the Apple Pencil 2. Rarely on sale, this Wi-Fi model with 256GB storage is on sale for $599, which is $50 off its regular price.
8.3″ iPad mini (2021): was £479 now £464 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)
Several combinations of the new iPad mini are on sale on Amazon UK, too. Prices start at £464 for the Wi-Fi/64GB model.
We love the new iPad mini, so much so that we named it one of the best iPads currently available.
In our iPad mini 6 review, we nicknamed it the iPad Air Mini. It takes cues from the excellent 2020 iPad Air, just in a smaller package. It’s somehow even more portable than the 1-pound iPad Air, weighing a miniscule 0.7 pounds. And even though it’s small, that doesn’t mean it’s any less powerful.
With a super-speedy A15 Bionic chip, this iPad can battle it out with the best of them. You’ll be able to browse, stream, and game to your heart’s content on this device. Plus, the 2021 iPad Mini has two sharp 12MP cameras front and back, and can even keep your face in the center of the frame if you move around during video calls thanks Apple’s Center Stage feature.
Stay tuned to our best Apple deals coverage for the best discounts on all of Apple’s products.
Millie is a Deals writer at Tom’s Guide covering the latest tech news and specializing in deals content and how-to articles about everything from phones, streaming devices and headphones to games and software. In her spare time, she enjoys reading, gaming on her Nintendo Switch and creating digital art.
