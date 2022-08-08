Airtel partners with Samsung for 5G equipment supply – The Statesman

Ads

Bharti Airtel will begin carrying out 5G services later this month, as it consented to requisite 5G equipment arrangements with South Korean tech giant Samsung.

SNS | New Delhi |

(Image: Twitter/@Pocketnow)

At the recently held 5G spectrum auction for 5G services by the Department of Telecom, Bharti Airtel acquired 19867.8 MHZ range in 900 MHz, 1800 MHz, 2100 MHz, 3300 MHz, and 26 GHz frequencies.

Samsung Electronics said it has partnered with Bharti Airtel for 5G equipment supply in the country.

The Indian telecom giant has made the country’s first 5G equipment deal in the world’s second-largest telecom market.

Airtel ranked as India’s No. 2 largest telecom provider and the No. 4 worldwide with 490 million users, chose Samsung as one of its major suppliers for 5G equipment before the launch of 5G network services in the country this month, as per the South Korean tech giant.

Under the arrangement, Samsung will supply radio units, including huge MIMO (multiple-input, multiple-output) radios, and offer optimisation and maintenance services.

With this deal, Samsung presently flaunts close ties with India’s two telecom companies. Samsung has provided 4G equipment for Reliance Jio. In the recently held 5G spectrum auction Reliance Jio emerged as the top buyer for major airwaves bands, and Bharti airtel got the second place.

India is the world’s second-biggest telecom market, where around 1.1 billion network subscribers use an incredible 15.3 billion gigabytes of data each month. Samsung prepared to grow its presence in the market as it partook in a 2016 venture fabricating the country’s 4G infrastructure and framework.

“Samsung, which played a role in India’s transition from 2G to 4G, aims to further bolster ties for the upcoming 5G era,” said Jeon Kyoung-hoon, network business chief at Samsung Electronics.

Samsung has joined 5G commercialisation projects in nations like South Korea, the US, Japan, the UK, and Canada. It intends to reinforce endeavours to get a firm balance in the worldwide 5G equipment market.

5G is the fifth-gen mobile network fit for transmitting an enormous range of information at an extremely quick speed. In contrast with 3G and 4G, 5G has an exceptionally low latency which will improve user’s experience in various areas.





