Elon Musk Tells Tesla Stock Investors Inflation Past Peak (TSLA) – Bloomberg

Ads

Bloomberg: Balance of Power focuses on the politics and policies being shaped by the agenda of President Biden’s administration.

Bloomberg: Balance of Power focuses on the politics and policies being shaped by the agenda of President Biden’s administration.

North Korea has sent hundreds of programmers abroad to make money by any means necessary. With the latest U.S. hacking charges, we take a look at the lives of this secret army, their fears and dreams.

Nigeria to Seek US EXIM Loan for Solar Project With Sun Africa

Stock Market’s Window of Opportunity Sends Equity Issuance to 2022 High

Italian Conglomerate Maire Looks to Gas From Waste to Cut Reliance on Russia

SoftBank CEO Pledges Sweeping Cost Cuts After $23.4 Billion Loss

France Waives Nuclear Plant Environmental Rules in Energy Crunch

DeSantis to Hit Trail to Boost Trump-Backed Midterm Candidates

SALT-Expansion Dreams Die as Biden Tax Bill Heads to House

San Francisco ‘Froth is Gone’ as Wealth Fades, Housing Slumps

Carlyle CEO Resigns in Sudden Reversal of Generational Shift

PGA Tour Says Players Knew Consequences of Joining LIV Golf

Nicki Minaj to Get Video Vanguard Award At MTV Awards

SoftBank’s Shogun Has a Rare Moment of Contrition

Pharma Overpromised on Antidepressants

Republicans Have a Recruiting Problem

The Rise of the LinkedIn B2B Influencer

Facebook Is Still Making Billions as Zuckerberg Hits the Panic Button

Stagflation Puts Stamp on Earnings of US Consumer Giants

Eli Lilly Says Indiana Abortion Law Forces Hiring Out-of-State

Ex-Cisco Worker Claiming Caste Discrimination Avoids Arbitration

VC Billionaire Marc Andreessen and Ultra-Wealthy Neighbors Thwart Housing in California Town

Spain Air Conditioning Crackdown Set to Take Effect

India to Stop Carbon Credit Exports Until Climate Goals Are Met

New York’s MTA Shops for New Funding as Fare Revenue Dwindles

The Tech That Tries to Tackle NIMBYs

The Mission to Rescue Beirut’s Cultural Heritage From Rubble

Hodlnaut Is Latest Asian Crypto Lender to Halt Withdrawals

Is Gaming a Good Use Case for Blockchain?

Bitcoin Believers Are Back to Watching Stocks After Crypto Crash



Elon Musk, chief executive officer of Tesla Inc. and the world’s richest person, said he sees signs the global economy is “past peak inflation.”

Speaking at the electric-vehicle maker’s annual shareholder meeting, Musk said Tesla’s commodity and component costs are trending downward over the next six months. He also reiterated that he expects a mild recession that could last 18 months.

source