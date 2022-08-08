Download Instagram Stories: app, Chrome extension – CCM

Ads

It’s happened to us all, while flicking through Instagram stories you come across one that catches your attention and that you’d like to keep for future reference. In this article, we’re going to show you how to download Instagram stories to your smartphone or computer.

There are numerous applications that can be used to download any content of a publication on Instagram be it a photo, a video or a story. FastSave, SuperSave or Story Saver are examples of such. We will use StorySaver in our example below to give a detailed guide for downloading Stories, but most of these apps work in a very similar way.

Note: Before we continue with this guide, an important reminder to always get the permission of the user to share or download their story. Prior consent is necessary in order to protect the privacy of said user.

StorySaver is an app that enables users to download and save Instagram stories. To use it, you must first create an account using your Instagram profile data. Once you have completed the registration, you will be to view all your contacts’ Stories in the application. To download their content, simply select the story you are interested in and click on Download. StorySaver also allows you to share or re-post Stories you have previously downloaded. You can download the app here.

A good option for downloading Instagram Stories and saving them on your computer is to install a Google Chrome browser extension. Search for IG Stories for Instagram, accept the “Use in Chrome” feature and then “Add extension.” A small icon should appear in the top right corner of the browser, click on it and IG Stories will open. In the search bar, type the name of the Instagram user who’s story you want to download. Click on the Find Users button and select the person from the list that appears.

As soon as the Story opens on your computer screen, click on the Download button at the top of the page.

If you want to download Instagram Stories anonymously you can use StoriesDown. You don not need to login with an Instagram account. All you need is to enter the Instagram username. StoriesDown will then search for the profile, and from here you can download both stories and posts anonymously.

Another option is to use screenshots on both your phone and computer to capture the info in the Stories that you want to keep. We explain in more detail in a separate article on how to perform screenshots on both mobile devices and PCs and also how to download videos from Instagram.

