U.Today Enters Top of Best Crypto News Websites, According to Tezro – U.Today

U.Today is now listed as the fifth best cryptocurrency news website by the Tezro blog and described as a global media organization that brings more clarity to an industry filled with newcomers and inexperienced users.

Tezro is a payment solution and online cryptocurrency wallet that offers secure and encrypted messaging functions. The online wallet includes an instant messenger that allows users to send and receive payments or even exchange money in fiat through chats with other users.

Users who need a small and immediate OTC exchange can use the wallet to contact users and receive or send money directly through the application.

If you were looking for a way to receive crypto for your services without worrying about safety, Tezro offers a built-in escrow system that requires confirmation from both sides prior to transferring funds.

Users can also spend their digital funds to purchase goods through Tezro’s online platform. In order to do so, Tezro offers its own tokens that you can use for shopping in online stores that utilize the Tezro Swift API system.

For those willing to digitize their wealth, Tezro introduced a blockchain-based NFT auction that allowы you to sell and buy goods with the help of decentralized technologies. The company uses the technology of noncustodial digital wallets, which are owned by users only.

As with any modern platform or application, Tezro is available to anyone in the form of a mobile phone application that inherits all of the functions we have described. Users are able to send and receive payments directly via the address tied to their device.

The most important function of Tezro, a built-in messenger and transactions between contacts, is also included in the app, which is available for iOS and Android.

