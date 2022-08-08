Apple Is Said to Be Making These Updates to Its 2022 iPad Lineup – iDrop News

Toggle Dark Mode
Apple is working on new iPads for 2022. All of the iPads will have the latest design language except for the budget iPad (for the time being). Many changes are coming ahead to unify the iPad lineup with the iPhone lineup in 2022.
The iPad Air had a major redesign with fresh colors in 2020 to celebrate ten years of the iPad. Apple will likely update the iPad Air again in 2022 as it will be a full two-year cycle. Changes may include new colors.
It has been said before this iPad would receive OLED, but I don’t think Apple is ready for it as OLED has been scrapped. It will likely keep the same 10.9” display, just with new colors.
Apple is also adding a flash to the device.
The iPad Pros took on Apple’s current design language in 2018. That would be four years since a design change. I’m told the iPad Pros will get a redesign in 2022, featuring glass backs, becoming the first iPads to support MagSafe and wireless charging.
The screen sizes will likely be the same, and the 11” will receive the Liquid Retina XDR (mini-LED) display.
No major updates are expected until 2023 at the earliest due to Apple giving the iPad mini its largest redesign since its introduction in 2012.
This is the cheapest iPad you can buy today, but it still has the outdated design. It was rumored for 2021 that the budget iPad would get a 10.5” display and the previous iPad Air 3 body – that didn’t happen. Instead, Apple pulled an “iPhone SE” on us and gave us the iPad 9 with the same 10.2” display with black bezels on both Space Gray and Silver. However, I’m being told the iPad 10 will actually receive the 10.5” display. I presume the naming will be iPad 10th generation, not iPad X.
Are you ready for the new iPads? Let us know in the comments.
[The information provided in this article has NOT been confirmed by Apple and may be speculation. Provided details may not be factual. Take all rumors, tech or otherwise, with a grain of salt.]
