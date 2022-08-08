iPhone 14 Pro leak claims upgraded camera — and it comes with 'prominent' bump – Laptop Mag

Ads

Laptop Mag is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Here’s why you can trust us.

By Darragh Murphy published 28 March 22

Apple expected to bring 48MP wide camera to next iPhone

As the rumored iPhone 14 release inches closer, more leaks are starting to slip through, with a new claim stating that the iPhone 14 Pro may not feature such a small camera bump after all.

According to Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, the iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max models are tipped to feature an even bigger camera bump than the latest iPhone 13 Pro models. This comes after schematics of the upcoming Pro models were shown off by Max Weinbach via Twitter.

The increase in size is due to the upgraded primary camera. As previously reported, Kuo also believes the iPhone 14 Pro will adopt a 48MP wide-angle camera, instead of the usual 12MP sensors Apple usually offers. Apparently, the diagonal length will increase by up to 35%, while the height will increase by up to 10%. Current iPhone 14 renders show a flat back cover with no bump in sight, which may not be the case anymore.

The main reason for the larger and more prominent rear-camera bump of the 14 Pro/Pro Max is upgrading the wide camera to 48MP (vs. 13 Pro/Pro Max’s 12MP). The diagonal length of 48MP CIS will increase by 25-35%, and the height of 48MP’s 7P lens will increase by 5-10%. https://t.co/lrwgmnLNceMarch 27, 2022

The Pro models could also introduce a periscope zoom lens akin to what we see in Android flagships like the Galaxy S21 Ultra. This one is admittedly more tenuous. Kuo cited it as likely in the past and the most recent positive sign for it was a patent granted to Apple for a “folded camera” for small devices spotted by PatentlyApple.

Another camera rumor that seems to keep getting kicked down the road is the addition of sensor-shift optical image stabilization to all four models. This technology gives dramatically improved image stabilization that enhances video and low-light photos.

The iPhone 14 lineup is interesting, as we may not see an iPhone 14 mini. Instead, we’re expecting to see an iPhone 14 Max variant. Plus, the iPhone 14 may lose out in the predicted A16 chip upgrade, while the Pro models will be the only phones to get the processor.



The larger bump may not be the only design shift, as the iPhone 14 may finally ditch the notch in favor of a smaller, pill-shaped notch instead. Although, thanks to the latest leaks, it may be a hole punch and pill-shaped cutout. You can even check out how the pill-shaped notch will look on your iPhone, too.

Ads

If you’re wondering whether you should stick with Apple’s iPhone or thinking of shifting gears, check out the major difference between the Samsung Galaxy S22 and the iPhone 13.

Darragh Murphy is fascinated by all things bizarre, which usually leads to assorted coverage varying from washing machines designed for AirPods to the mischievous world of cyberattacks. Whether it’s connecting Scar from The Lion King to two-factor authentication or turning his love for gadgets into a fabricated rap battle from 8 Mile, he believes there’s always a quirky spin to be made. With a Master’s degree in Magazine Journalism from The University of Sheffield, along with short stints at Kerrang! and Exposed Magazine, Darragh started his career writing about the tech industry at Time Out Dubai and ShortList Dubai, covering everything from the latest iPhone models and Huawei laptops to massive Esports events in the Middle East. Now, he can be found proudly diving into gaming, gadgets, and letting readers know the joys of docking stations for Laptop Mag.

Get instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips.

Thank you for signing up to Laptop Mag. You will receive a verification email shortly.

There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.

Laptop Mag is part of Future US Inc, an international media group and leading digital publisher. Visit our corporate site (opens in new tab).

© Future US, Inc. Full 7th Floor, 130 West 42nd Street, New York, NY 10036.

source