6 Telugu movies releasing on OTT this week for a perfect long weekend – Yo Vizag

Ads

The week ahead is filled with several movies releasing on OTT platforms and also includes as many as six in the Telugu language. With a list of holidays approaching, thanks to Raksha Bandhan and Independence Day, you are sure to find your saviour in the OTTs for some solid entertainment. So without further ado, head out to the digital world and check out these new releases.

Here is the list of Telugu movies releasing on OTT platforms this week of August.

Starring Lavanya Tripathi in the lead role, Happy Birthday is a dark-comedy film directed by Ritesh Rana. The movie received a lot of attention on social media for the unique and hilarious promotional stunts by the team. Set in the fictional world of Zelangana in Zindia, the plot revolves around Happy who has a bitter past with Ritesh Sodhi, a minister hell-bent on making guns legal in the country. The events take a hilarious turn when she enters a hotel owned by the minister and several other characters enter her life. Vennela Kishore, Satya, Naresh Agastya, and others play crucial roles in this movie.

OTT platform: Netflix

Release date: 8 August

Gargi is a Telugu courtroom drama directed by Gautham Ramachandran and stars Sai Pallavi in the lead role. The movie received huge critical acclaim upon its theatrical release. Gargi is a school teacher whose family lands in trouble when her father is falsely accused in a gang rape case. She along with the no-name assistant of a successful lawyer sets out to solve the case and prove the charges against her father false.

OTT platform: SonyLIV

Release date: 12 August

Thank You is a recently release Telugu romantic drama directed by Vikram K Kumar. The plot of this movie revolves around a successful app developer settled in the US. When his professional life clashes with his personal life, he is forced to revisit his past and his struggles. Naga Chaitanya and Raashi Khanna play the lead roles while Avika Gor, Malavika Nair, Sai Sushant Reddy, Prakash Raj, and several others play supporting roles in the movie.

OTT platform: Amazon Prime Video

Release date: 12 August

Directed by Lingusaamy, The Warrior is a bilingual action thriller which was released in Telugu and Tamil languages. The plot revolves around a doctor who goes against the medical mafia in Kurnool. Upon being almost killed, he flees the city and returns as the Deputy Superintendent of Police and takes revenge on the ruthless villain. The Warrior stars Ram Pothineni and Krithi Shetty in the lead roles while Aadhi Pinnisetty plays the antagonist.

OTT platform: Disney Plus Hotstar

Release date: 11 August

Starring Vijay Sethupathi and Gayathrie Shankar in the lead roles, Maamanithan is an originally Tamil drama directed by Seenu Ramasamy. The tunes for this film were jointly composed by Yuvan Shankar Raja and Ilayaraja. It was released in the theatres on 24 June 2022. The plot of this movie revolves around a hard-working auto driver who is the father of two children, determined to provide them with a good life. His life seems to go upside down due to his high ambitions and has to face several consequences.

OTT platform: Aha

Release date: 12 August

Malik is a political drama directed by Mahesh Narayanan and stars Fahadh Faasil in the lead role. Set in a coastal village of communal clashes, a Muslim leader, Suleiman, is arrested which heats up the situation. A young boy is tasked to kill Suleiman and the rest of the story unfolds his rise from a youngster to the leader of the community.

OTT platform: Aha

Release date: 12 August

Let us know which one of these Telugu movies releasing this week of August on OTT are you watching this weekend. Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for more.

With a distinction of being the oldest lifestyle magazine in Andhra Pradesh, Yo! Vizag has been catering engaging content to its readers for the past 10 years. From covering various happenings in the city to providing entertaining content, we keep our followers hooked day in and day out. Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag to get your daily capsule of news and entertainment.

…

…

…

© 2020 DSA Media Publications – Brewed with ♥ by ideafirst

© 2020 Yo Vizag – Brewed with ♥ by ideafirst.

source