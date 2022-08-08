Samsung Repair Mode ensures your data isn't stolen during phone repair – SamMobile – Samsung news

Ads

Last updated: July 29th, 2022 at 05:48 UTC+02:00

You’ll obviously have some anxiety about the security of your data if you leave your smartphone at a repair center for a couple of days. The Korean juggernaut has come up with an innovative answer to this problem. Samsung has announced that it’s adding a crucial feature to its devices in South Korea called Repair Mode.

When activated, it ensures that the personal data on your Galaxy smartphone remains secure even when the repair technician is working on it. The Samsung Repair Mode allows users to selectively choose which data they wish to disclose when their phone is in for repair.

Users always have a concern about their private data getting leaked or stolen from their smartphones when they send them for repair. This mode is here to bring peace of mind, at least for Samsung Galaxy users. So, for example, if you wanted to keep the photos and videos on your device off limits, you could do that in Repair Mode.

Once the Repair Mode is activated, which can be found in Settings > Battery and Device Care menu, the smartphone gets rebooted. After that, nobody will be able to access your personal data, including photos, messages, accounts, etc., and only default apps will be accessible. To come out of the Repair Mode, the user needs to exit the mode by rebooting the device and authenticating through fingerprint or pattern recognition.

According to the newsroom post, Samsung Repair Mode will arrive via an update to the Galaxy S21 series phones, and later will be expanded to more models in the future. Other regions should also receive the feature soon.



August 2022 security patch

Devices

Samsung Galaxy M13

SM-M135F

Samsung Galaxy M23

SM-M236B

Samsung Galaxy M33 5G

SM-M336B

Samsung Galaxy A53 5G

SM-A536B

Samsung Galaxy A73 5G

SM-A736B

Samsung Galaxy A33 5G

SM-A336B

Samsung Galaxy M53 5G

SM-M536B

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8

SM-X700

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 5G

SM-X706B

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8+

SM-X800

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8+ 5G

SM-X806U

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra

SM-X900

