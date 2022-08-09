Elon Musk's father reveals he had child with his stepdaughter – The Indian Express

Ads

Billionaire businessman Elon Musk’s father has claimed that he fathered a second unplanned child with his stepdaughter, reported an American tabloid. The 76-year-old Errol Musk also said that he felt that the only reason for being on Earth is to reproduce.

The US Sun paper said that Errol said he had a child with his 35-year-old stepdaughter Jana Bezuidenhout three years ago. Errol and Bezuidenhout had a baby girl named Elliot Rush, nicknamed Rushi, in 2018 and the duo had lived together for a while, he told the paper.

Errol Musk, an engineer turned businessman, was married to Jana’s mother Heide for nearly two decades and had two biological children with her, said the report.

Errol said that while he has not checked the DNA of the child, “it’s pretty obvious” that she is his child because she looks exactly like his two other daughters Rose and Tosca.

“The only thing we are on Earth for is to reproduce,” he said in the interview, adding, “If I could have another child I would. I can’t see any reason not to.”

But he added that while he missed the infant, it was also challenging. “I mean, I would much rather have them here. But Jana came and spent a few days here about six months ago. And the kids were starting to get on my nerves. Then I miss them as soon as they have gone,” he said.

He added that his other daughters were “shocked” by his relationship with his stepdaughter and that they found it creepy. “And they still don’t like it. They still feel a bit creepy about it, because she’s their sister. Their half-sister,” he said in the interview.

Elon is yet to respond to the news. In the 2015 book Elon Musk: Tesla, SpaceX, and the Quest for a Fantastic Future, author Ashlee Vance wrote that while Elon’s family were “in agreement that he [Errol] is not a pleasant man,” they seemed determined not to badmouth him.

“It would certainly be accurate to say that I did not have a good childhood,” Elon told the author. “It may sound good. It was not absent of good, but it was not a happy childhood. It was like misery. He’s good at making life miserable—that’s for sure. He can take any situation no matter how good it is and make it bad. He’s not a happy man,” he said.

He added that he and his then-wife Justine Wilson had vowed to not let their children meet Errol.

Earlier in July, 51-year-old Elon Musk revealed in a court document that he and Shivon Zilis, a 36-year-old top executive at his brain-chip startup Neuralink, had twins in 2021. Overall, Musk has nine children — two with Canadian singer Grimes, and five with his ex-wife, Canadian author Justine.

