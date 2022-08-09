Deals: Take $200 Off 2021 MacBook Pro Models in Amazon's New Sale – MacRumors

Ads

Amazon today is offering deals on a few models of Apple’s 2021 MacBook Pro lineup, with as much as $200 off the newest Apple notebooks. All of these models are in stock and sold directly by Amazon, and no coupon codes are required this time.

Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with some of these vendors. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

Starting with the 14-inch MacBook Pro (M1 Pro, 8-core CPU, 512GB), you can get this model for $1,799.00, down from $1,999.00. Both Space Gray and Silver color options are available, and this is an all-time low price for this model.

If you’re looking for more storage, Amazon also has the 14-inch MacBook Pro (M1 Pro, 10-core CPU, 1TB) for $2,299.00, down from $2,499.00. Compared to previous sales, this one is a second-best price.

Moving to the larger display, you can get the 16-inch MacBook Pro (M1 Pro, 10-core CPU, 512GB) for $2,299.00, down from $2,499.00. This is another record low price that’s available in both Silver and Space Gray colors.

Lastly, Apple’s 16-inch MacBook Pro (M1 Pro, 10-core CPU, 1TB) is on sale for $2,499.00, down from $2,699.00. Like the other model, the 1TB notebook is on sale in both colors and it’s the best price we’ve ever tracked.

You can find the best monthly deals on all MacBook Pro and MacBook Air notebooks in our Best Deals guide. Be sure to visit the guide and bookmark it if you’re on the hunt for a new Apple notebook; we’ll be updating it weekly as we discover new MacBook offers across the web.

Get weekly top MacRumors stories in your inbox.

When will iOS 16 and iPadOS 16 be released? Here’s everything we know.

Apple on July 20 released iOS 15.6 and iPadOS 15.6, bringing improvements to the live sports experience in the TV app and several bug fixes.

Apple Watch SE or Apple Watch 7 – which one to get?

New iPhones are out. Which one should you buy?

Apple is already working on the next-generation versions of iOS 16 and iPadOS 16.

All we know about the next mainstream iPhone models.

Apple’s next high-end iPhone lineup.

The next Apple Watch.



MacRumors attracts a broad audience of both consumers and professionals interested in the latest technologies and products. We also boast an active community focused on purchasing decisions and technical aspects of the iPhone, iPod, iPad, and Mac platforms.

source