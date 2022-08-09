Phone Numbers Used for Identification, Hacker Summer Camp Advice, Samsung Repair Mode – Security Boulevard

Ads

Why your phone number is becoming a popular way to identify you, our advise on how to best protect your privacy at hacker summer camp in Las Vegas (BSides, BlackHat, DEF CON), and details on Samsung’s new repair mode which will protect your private data on your smartphone when you take it in for repairs.

When did our phone numbers become the new identifier de jour?

https://iapp.org/news/a/when-did-our-phone-numbers-become-the-new-identifier-de-jour/

Letter from a librarian to Google about 2fA hurting poor and low income people

https://docs.google.com/document/d/1f6HPQbUjslcbjVHkJkAgYmQmBV3PRRHEcx4WL5rxuE8/preview

Going to Hacker Summer Camp (Black Hat / DEF CON)?

How to secure you and your data while at the world’s largest hacker convention

(plus good advice for attending any large event)

https://www.reddit.com/r/Defcon/comments/6ddvao/going_to_defcon_leave_your_cell_phone_at_home/

https://forallsecure.com/blog/your-guide-to-hacker-summer-camp-2021

Samsung’s smartphone ‘Repair Mode’ will stop nosy technicians looking at your photos

https://www.zdnet.com/article/samsungs-smartphone-repair-mode-will-keep-nosy-technicians-from-looking-at-your-photos

