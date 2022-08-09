Uniglo (GLO), Chiliz (CHZ) And STEPN (GMT) Could Be In The Next 100 Top Tokens By The End Of 2022 – Cryptonews

Ads

Disclaimer: The text below is an advertorial article that is not part of Cryptonews.com editorial content.

A battle between the bulls and bears is currently taking place; Bitcoin’s price hovers below USD 24,000, which is the critical level of resistance it must break through to maintain a bullish sentiment. Many investors are looking to the 200-week moving average as a key level of support. Bitcoin may lead the market, but Bitcoin dominance is currently in decline, meaning money is flooding into altcoins. Some of these lower cap cryptos offer incredible investment opportunities, with Uniglo (GLO), Chiliz (CHZ), and Stepn (GMT) all battling through the ranks. These small caps have incredible potential and could join the top hundred tokens by the end of the year.

Uniglo is a new approach to currency and offers investors exposure to a fantastic range of assets. In a time of dire inflation and expansionary government policy, increasing amounts of fiat have been printed, devaluing the native currency. With more than 1.2 billion people currently living in countries with double-digit inflation. In layman’s, any money these people have saved is rapidly decreasing in value, and Uniglo has been launched to offer investors an investment ehicle to preserve wealth and speculate on growth.

The GLO token has its floor price supported by the Uniglo Vault, which holds a collection of digital, real-word, and NFT assets. Buy and sell taxes on GLO fund the treasury which acquires these assets. Uniglo will also invest in high-end assets usually out of reach for the ordinary investor. Uniglo will be partaking in an active Buy Back and Burn of GLO tokens. Whenever assets housed in the vault have appreciated, a portion of the sale profits will be used to buy tokens from the open market, reducing supply. This novel approach to currency has huge potential in the current economic climate, which is why Uniglo deserves a spot on this list.

Chiliz is a blockchain fintech provider that allows sports teams to monetise their supporters and facilitates a closer relationship between fans and clubs. Chiliz operates the Socios platform, which is the next step in connectivity between players and supporters. The CHZ token is the medium of exchange that allows supporters to purchase tokens which can be used to interact with their chosen team. This blockchain solution will enable teams and sports clubs to open new revenue streams and the fans to play a direct role in their club’s future. Targeting an industry worth nearly USD400 billion, the room for growth is obscene.

CHZ trades at USD 0.15 and is up more than 50% in the last week alone. The bulls are firmly in control, and CHZ has experienced a significant spike in trading volume as more investors open long positions.

Stepn is one of the most popular apps on the Solana blockchain. It is a blend between a fitness app and a play-to-earn game. Users buy an NFT set of sneakers and then are rewarded in the native token GMT for running, jogging, or walking. Stepn financially incentivises users to exercise. Operating in the rapidly expanding fitness market, the prospects for the Stepn protocol, which has the first mover advantage, are enormous.

GMT trades at USD 0.90 and has been slowly appreciating since early June. Its current price offers an excellent entry point.

