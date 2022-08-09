Amazon Prime Day 2022 Nintendo Switch deals: Pick up a great saving – Pocket-lint

Ads

(Pocket-lint) – Amazon Prime Day is one of the biggest shopping events of the year, with superb deals to be found on a huge range of products, and the Nintendo Switch is no different.

It’s a great opportunity to get reductions on hardware like the Switch which normally doesn’t see many savings opportunities.

Here’s all the best deals from this year’s Prime Day when it comes to the Nintendo Switch.

Deals are in full flow for the US now, so we’ve gathered some highlights below for you.

Super Mario Odyssey – save 30%

The best modern Mario game gets a surprisingly chunky saving, knocking $18.00 off to make it just $41.99.

Pokémon Shining Pearl – save 33%

An adorable remake of Pearl, you can pick this up for just $40.49 at the moment, instead of $59.99.

Super Mario Party – save 33%

This brilliant party game has a welcome $20 discount down to $39.99.

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe – 18% off

Pick up the one racing game you need more than any other for just $49.46 instead of $59.99.

There are a fair few deals out there in the UK on Switch games and accessories, including those we’ve highlighted below.

Nintendo Switch Lite – save 12%

The Switch Lite is a simply gorgeous handheld console, possibly the greatest ever, and you can save a handy £25 on it now.

Nintendo Switch Joy-Con Controller Pair – save 23%

Picking up some new Joy-Cons is a good way to enhance your multiplayer options. A pair is now down to £57.95, saving you £17.04.

Pokémon Sword and Shield – 26% off

The last main Pokémon games have a nice Prime Day cut of £13, which is rare for the franchise.

Animal Crossing: New Horizons – save 26%

The blockbuster hit that takes things nice and slow, getting a discount on New Horizons is very uncommon. It’s £36.99, down from £49.99.

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe – save 26%

No Switch collection is complete without Mario Kart, and you can grab it for just £36.99 now.

Kirby and the Forgotten Land – save 20%

The first ever properly 3D Kirby game, this is such a charming good time, and it’s down from £49.99 to just £39.95.

Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury – save 26%

Another ace Mario game that’s 26% off, this is also £36.99, down from £49.99.

Super Mario Party – 37% off

This great party game is perfect for when you have friends over, and is down to £31.46 from £49.99.

Trials of Mana – save 19%

A great remake of one of the most beloved stories in gaming, Trials of Mana is a wonderful good time. It’s £25.99, compared to a regular price of £31.99.

Star Wars Jedi Knight Collection – save 23%

These are some of the best Star Wars games ever, collected in one place and running like a dream on the Nintendo Switch. Right now it’s just £19.29, down from £24.99.

Amazon doesn’t spill the dates for Prime Day until quite soon before the event, carefully guarding its secrecy. They’re quite fluid too, sometimes in late June, mid-July and in 2020 even in October.

This time, we know it will be on 12 and 13 July, so you can mark the dates in your diary.

Sales events are fun, but do require caution – sometimes the marked savings aren’t always as genuine as they look. We recommend installing an extension like Keepa to help you track the pricing of items on Amazon, so that you know if you’re really getting a good deal.

The one catch with Prime Day is that the deals it showcases are only open to Prime members, so you will need to be either a trial member or a full member to take advantage – thankfully, it’s a cheap monthly cost so you could easily make the one-month subscription price back in a single well-time saving.

