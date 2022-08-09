CryptoDickbutts Ethereum NFTs Surge 690% in Daily Sales Volume – Decrypt

Ads

CryptoDickbutts surged on Sunday, leapfrogging a handful of other notable NFT collections on elevated volume.

Daily trading volume for the Ethereum-based NFTs on OpenSea is up 690% at the time of writing to 290 ETH (roughly $495,000), catapulting Dickbutts to the No. 6 ranking for the day, above established projects like Goblintown, Cool Cats, and Art Blocks. Volume is up 135% in the past week.

casual sunday afternoon and @CryptoDickbutts decide to casually flip @coolcatsnft pic.twitter.com/hsu8Rtq9HL

— misu (@BIGmisu) August 7, 2022

Created by comic book artist K.C. Green in 2006, the Dickbutts became a recognizable part of internet culture as they were shared for years in countless memes on social media platforms like Reddit. A collection of 161 NFTs on Ethereum, later named the OG collection, launched in March of 2021, and was followed up with a Series 3 of 5,200 NFTs in August last year.

The cheapest CryptoDickbutt from Series 3 currently sells for 3 ETH or just over $5,100 at the time of writing, up 31% within the past 24 hours. That is the highest the Dickbutts floor price has ever been; it's up 163% in the past month.

It is still just the No. 34 NFT project in terms of floor price, according to NFT Price Floor. But the steady rise of CryptoDickbutts is reflective of an underlying enthusiasm backing the community and continued demand for it, driven in part by meme culture. While some NFT projects fade out of popularity as quickly as they start trending, CryptoDickbutts has proven to be resilient in terms of interest.

The project has no set road map and is governed by the CryptoDickbutt DAO, which includes notable names like Steve Aoki, Blondish, and ProbCause.

CryptoDickButts are the most absurd thing in crypto and that’s why they’re pumping.

— NFTStatistics.eth (@punk9059) August 7, 2022

It's unclear exactly why the price is pumping today, but flag-waving by Meltem Demirors, Chief Strategy Officer of CoinShares and a prominent Bitcoiner with a quarter of a million followers, may have been the spark. Demirors hosted an "emergency" Twitter Spaces on Sunday to talk up “the prophecy and the epic bang."

today. 5 pm ET. 2 pm PT. 11 pm CET.

fratres mei, let us gather in the name of art, culture, and math https://t.co/cZil9g8YjQ pic.twitter.com/Wyl7JfPQqa

— Meltem Demirors (@Melt_Dem) August 7, 2022

In the Twitter Spaces, Demirors declared, "The Dickbutt community has always been about one thing and one thing only, and that is the universal truth of one D equals one B… I also think that commenting on prices defeats from the overall objective here. Dickbutts are not about investing. Dickbutts are a culture."

