Bizarre! iPhone 14 fake cases available in China – HT Tech

If rumours are true, then we are just a month away from the launch of the iPhone 14 series. Apple fans are all excited to know what the new iPhone flagship will bring to the table. Meanwhile, rumours and leaks are boosting the excitement to ever higher levels. This time, a new leak reveals that fake iPhone 14 cases have surfaced online, and they mimic official Apple accessories. Interestingly, these iPhone 14 cases are already available in China and they may well be providing a sneak peak at the final design of the iPhone 14. The bizarre thing is that the fake cases have been rolled out even as the official iPhone 14 launch is over a month away.

A tipster Majin Bu shared an image of the cases which look exactly like the official Apple silicone cases depicting the rumoured models – the standard 6.1-inch iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro, while the other two show the 6.7-inch iPhone 14 Pro Max and the new entrant iPhone 14 Max. Yes, the latest leak seems to confirm that the new iPhone 14 Max is coming to replace the iPhone 14 mini this year. But beware of these iPhone 14 case clones, as the real Apple silicone cases feature MagSafe and the company no longer sells them in a transparent plastic shell.

The fake cases from China do suggest that accessory makers are now certain about the final design of the latest iPhone flagship.

This is not the first time iPhone 14 fake cases have grabbed the limelight. Earlier, in another leak, a tipster “DuanRui” shared one such case for the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max, which shows how large the rear camera module is. The leaked images suggest that the most highly specced version of iPhone 14 Pro Max may get a larger camera island than the Pro version, indicating new camera hardware for the 14 Pro Max. This is a corroboration of earlier leaks, which say that the iPhone 14 Pro Max will feature a higher-resolution 48MP camera.

