Junie Shumpert Steals The Show At Teyana Taylor’s ‘The Last Rose Petal Tour’ – Yahoo News

Junie Shumpert is an undeniable superstar, and this past weekend proved that statement yet again.



The six-year-old joined her mother Teyana Taylor on stage at ‘The Last Rose Petal Tour’ in Las Vegas, and completely stole the show!



Junie joined Taylor’s background dancers and hit full choreography with ease, leaving the crowd to yell in marvel at the young entertainer in-the-making.

Instagram users were also sure to cheer Junie on and praise her dance moves, once video of Junie breaking it down on stage hit the internet.

“Junie ate! Such a good show & T killed it per usual,” wrote reality star Hazel E.

“Teyana retiring to prepare Junie to be the star she is!!! Can’t wait to see the greatness,” another user wrote.

“I love how she’s so confident at such a young age,” another user commented. “She knows what she wants & is not afraid to get it. A star in the making.”

Taylor even stopped to show her daughter love on Instagram, thanking her for headlining the show.



“Now, to my headliner, the one….The only @babyjunie4 thank you for this opportunity, I appreciate you and love you so much,” she wrote in the Instagram caption.

This wouldn’t be the first time that Junie stole the show from her superstar mother. The two are known to step out and kill the fashion game with their coordinated looks – so much so that young Junie even has her own clothing line, created specifically for mothers and daughters.



The pair announced the line, named Jujubeez, on Junie’s instagram page back in June.

“For Junie and I, it was all about effortless style — easy pieces that we could incorporate within our day-to-day,” Taylor told WWD in an exclusive interview. “We play with a lot of neutrals that very much fit into my aesthetic, alongside bold graphic prints. Our first collection features active and loungewear styles that will have you acing the drop-off outfit of the day and your mini-setting the hallway trends.”

