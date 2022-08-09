M1 MacBook Air hits $799 in epic Green Monday deal — its lowest price ever – Laptop Mag

Laptop Mag is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Here’s why you can trust us.
By published 13 December 21
Save $200 on the ridiculously fast M1 MacBook Air
Update December 13 at 3:07 p.m. ET: This article was updated to reflect the M1 MacBook Air’s new deal price of $799 (opens in new tab).
Apple’s M1 MacBook Air is one of the best laptops to buy — and for good reason. It’s travel-friendly, stylish, crazy fast, and lasts all day long.
On this Green Monday, you can get the M1 MacBook Air for $799 (opens in new tab) at Best Buy. That’s $200 off its regular price and the MacBook Air’s lowest price of the year.
This is one of the best MacBook deals you can get today.
By comparison, it’s $100 cheaper than Amazon (opens in new tab)‘s current price.
Apple M1 MacBook Air (256GB): was $999 now $799 @ Best Buy (opens in new tab)
Amazon continues to take $200 off the base model M1 MacBook Air. It’s one of the best prices we’ve seen for this configuration and one of the best MacBook deals you can get right now. Besides Apple’s M1 8-core CPU, the laptop in this deal packs a 13.3-inch (2560 x 1600) IPS Retina display, 8GB of RAM and 256GB SSD.
If you’re holiday gift shopping for a laptop, chances are the MacBook Air on someone’s wish list. The base model MacBook Air packs a 13.3-inch (2560 x 1600) IPS Retina display, 8GB of RAM, and 128GB of fast SSD storage.
In our MacBook Air with M1 review, we were floored by its breathtaking performance and slim, unibody design. It also blew us away in terms of battery performance —lasting 14 hours and 41 minutes during testing. The MacBook Air M1 garnered a 4.5 out of 5-star rating and the Editor’s Choice award.
During testing, the M1 chip scoffed when we loaded 25 tabs on Google Chrome, four of which played YouTube videos while another pair streamed on Twitch. And when we tried the same workload on Safari, which runs natively, everything loaded instantly — photos, graphics and text blinked onto the screen the moment we pressed Return.
At 12 x 8.4 x 0.6 inches and 2.8 pounds, the M1 MacBook Air is right up there with its 13-inch competitors. It’s on par with the Dell XPS 13 (11.6 x 7.8 x 0.6 inches, 2.8 pounds), and 13.5-inch Microsoft Surface Laptop 3 (12.1 x 8.8 x 0.6 inches, 2.9 pounds). For your connectivity needs, the MacBook Air affords you two Thunderbolt 3 ports and a headphone jack.
MacBook deals are only as good as stock permits, so don’t hesitate too long.
Hilda Scott uses her combined passion for gadgets and bargain shopping to bring you the best prices on all things tech. She has a bachelor’s degree in film and media studies from Hunter College and 11 years of tech and entertainment journalism. Her work has been featured on Tom’s Guide, iTechPost, Examiner.com, Parlemag, Enstars, and Latin Times. When she’s not scouting for the best deals, Hilda’s catching up on her favorite TV shows and pro-wrestling matches.
